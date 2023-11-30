Betting the Pac 12 Title Game

Conference Championship Weekend kicks off tomorrow night with frankly, the most anticipated game of the weekend. The Pac 12 title game features a rematch between Washington (12-0) and Oregon (11-1). Nothing less than a spot in the college football playoff and possibly a Heisman Trophy hang in the balance for the final Pac 12 championship game.

Kickoff is set for 8P at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. BetMGM lists the Ducks (-375) as 9½ point favorites over the Huskies (+290) with the Over/Under set at 65.5.

The boys from Bet the EDGE broke down the matchup and discussed their favorite plays. Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) opened the conversation.

“Last time these two teams played Washington, clearly won…I had varying thoughts in the aftermath of that game because I bet Oregon and thought I got jobbed…now with a little bit of distance…that was a good clean win by Washington…Since that game, it has been two teams that have trended in different directions in terms of just the overall quality of performance.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Ducks to start fast.

“My angle of attack here is Oregon 1st Half -4½ and that's what I played…Oregon’s gotten off to quick starts…Oregon has been the number one or two best team in all of college football in that span and they've beaten everybody by 10 or plus points and led at halftime by four or more every time…On that Allegiant Stadium field I feel like Oregon's offense could thrive. That speed will be on display, and we know that of the two defenses, Oregon has the stronger of the two. So, I like the Ducks 1st Half in this spot.”

The conversation shifted to talk of the Heisman. Dalzell holds a ticket on Nix (+3000). Dinsick likes Vaughn's odds heading into the weekend.

“The straw poll that I have read most recently I think it was yesterday indicated that Nix is going to be the guy…which means a win launches Oregon into probably #2 or #3 in the next ranking and it puts the Heisman in Bo Nix’ hands…Nothing against Daniel's. It's been an amazing season for him, but I don't think there's really anything he can do. Now a Washington win? That makes things interesting. People might penalize Nix.”

The quarterback always gets more credit and more blame than he deserves. No question that applies to Bo Nix (-185 Heisman) and Jayden Daniels (+140 Heisman) as voters decide who is most worthy of the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Regardless of how you bet the game, enjoy the finale of the Pac 12 Friday night.

*odds courtesy of BetMGM