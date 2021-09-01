Betting: Will Ohio State cover -14 at Minnesota?

Yahoo Sports Videos

Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles is on The Rush! The gymnast reveals the answers to our squad goals questions about her friendship with Simone Biles, how she’s processed the incredible experience that was Tokyo 2020, how she channeled Wonder Woman into one of routines, which superhero she wants to bring to her next gymnastics routine, how her career has mirrored that of her namesake Michael Jordan and why being a source of Black Girl Magic inspiration is so important. Plus, you can catch Jordan, Simone and several of your favorite gymnasts in action during the Gold Over America Tour! Check out all the details here.