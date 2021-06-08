Betting odds for Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum's next team if traded revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After a fourth first-round exit in five seasons, the Trail Blazers are at a crossroads.

Step one was parting ways with Terry Stotts but the organization may undergo more changes than just that.

When asked if splitting up Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum remains not an option, Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey deflected, rather than affirm his stance like he has in the past.

"You've been here a while. Has anything we've ever done gotten out in public before it's happened in regards to trades or free agency. We don't discuss our players in a public forum, it's not fair to them. It's not what we do here... but we also understand this is a business.

"Nothing is ever off the table if it advances us closer to a championship."

In the case a CJ trade be on the table, PointsBet, the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, has odds for his next team.

Odds of McCollum's Next Team if Traded

But, value for McCollum may be underwhelming to Blazers fans hoping to get a true second star to pair with Dame. The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote Tuesday McCollum is viewed as a slightly negative asset around the league due to his 3-year, $100 million extension set to kick in next year.

Sidenote, of the options listed, a trade with the Pacers where McCollum is swapped for Myles Turner and TJ Warren works with the NBA's transaction rules.

Meanwhile, PointsBet also has odds for Lillard's next team, should he ask out of the organization.

Odds of Lillard's Next Team if Traded

New York Knicks (+200)

Philadelphia 76ers (+250)

Miami Heat (+300)

Los Angeles Lakers (+400)

Los Angeles Clippers (+500)

Toronto Raptors (+500)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+700)

For the first time in his career, NBA teams view Lillard as potentially being available in the nearish future, especially after a seemingly public power play to get Jason Kidd hired as the organization's head coach last week. This happened 24 hours after Lillard posted "How long should I stay dedicated?" to his Instagram feed.