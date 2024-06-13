Advertisement

Betting odds for NASCAR's Iowa Corn 350 Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

gus martin, des moines register
·2 min read

This weekend marks the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at the Iowa Speedway with the Iowa Corn 350.

While the Atlas 150 and Hy-Vee Perks 250 take place on Friday and Saturday, respectively, the Iowa Corn 350 at 6 p.m. Sunday is the main event.

The 37-driver field will feature a Hawkeyes-themed car driven by Corey LaJoie and plenty of opportunities to bet. Here are the odds for each competitor to win:

Betting lines are according to BetMGM.

  1. No. 20. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota (+450)

  2. No. 5. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet (Cup Series Champion 2021) (+500)

  3. No. 11. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota (2016, 2019 and 2021 Daytona 500 Winner) (+700)

  4. No. 19. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota (Cup Series Champion 2017) (+1000)

  5. No. 24 William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet (2024 Daytona 500 Winner) (+1000)

  6. No. 12 Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford (Cup Series champion in 2023) (+1000)

  7. No. 22. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford (2015 Daytona 500 Winner, Cup Series Champion 2018 and 2022) (+1200)

  8. No. 6. Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford (Cup Series Champion 2012) (+1200)

  9. No. 54. Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota (+1200)

  10. No. 45. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Toyota (+1400)

  11. No. 9. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet. (Cup Series Champion 2020) (+1800)

  12. No. 17. Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford (+2000)

  13. No. 1. Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet (+2500)

  14. No. 8. Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet (Cup Series Champion 2015 and 2019) (+2500)

  15. No. 48. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet (+4000)

  16. No. 23. Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Ford (+5000)

  17. No. 2. Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford (2022 Daytona 500 Winner) (+5000)

  18. No. 14. Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford (+5000)

  19. No. 4. Josh Berry, Steward-Haas Racing, Ford (+5000)

  20. No. 34. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford (2021 Daytona 500 Winner) (+8000)

  21. No. 10. Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford (+12500)

  22. No. 99. Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet (+20000)

  23. No. 38. Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford (+20000)

  24. No. 77. Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Ford (+20000)

  25. No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford (+20000)

  26. No. 43. Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota (+25000)

  27. No. 3. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet (2018 Daytona 500 Winner) (+25000)

  28. No. 16. AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet (+30000)

  29. No. 47. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet. (2023 Daytona 500 Winner) (+50000)

  30. No. 71. Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet (+50000)

  31. No. 51. Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, Toyota (+50000)

  32. No. 42. John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota (+75000)

  33. No. 7. Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet (+75000)

  34. No. 21. Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford (+100000)

  35. No. 31 Daniel Hemrick, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet (+100000)

  36. No. 66. David Starr, Power Source, Ford (+200000)

  37. No. 15. Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, Ford (+200000)

