Betting odds for NASCAR's Iowa Corn 350 Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

This weekend marks the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at the Iowa Speedway with the Iowa Corn 350.

While the Atlas 150 and Hy-Vee Perks 250 take place on Friday and Saturday, respectively, the Iowa Corn 350 at 6 p.m. Sunday is the main event.

The 37-driver field will feature a Hawkeyes-themed car driven by Corey LaJoie and plenty of opportunities to bet. Here are the odds for each competitor to win:

Betting odds for NASCAR's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

Betting lines are according to BetMGM.

No. 20. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota (+450) No. 5. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet (Cup Series Champion 2021) (+500) No. 11. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota (2016, 2019 and 2021 Daytona 500 Winner) (+700) No. 19. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota (Cup Series Champion 2017) (+1000) No. 24 William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet (2024 Daytona 500 Winner) (+1000) No. 12 Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford (Cup Series champion in 2023) (+1000) No. 22. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford (2015 Daytona 500 Winner, Cup Series Champion 2018 and 2022) (+1200) No. 6. Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford (Cup Series Champion 2012) (+1200) No. 54. Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota (+1200) No. 45. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Toyota (+1400) No. 9. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet. (Cup Series Champion 2020) (+1800) No. 17. Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford (+2000) No. 1. Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet (+2500) No. 8. Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet (Cup Series Champion 2015 and 2019) (+2500) No. 48. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet (+4000) No. 23. Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Ford (+5000) No. 2. Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford (2022 Daytona 500 Winner) (+5000) No. 14. Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford (+5000) No. 4. Josh Berry, Steward-Haas Racing, Ford (+5000) No. 34. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford (2021 Daytona 500 Winner) (+8000) No. 10. Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford (+12500) No. 99. Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet (+20000) No. 38. Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford (+20000) No. 77. Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Ford (+20000) No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford (+20000) No. 43. Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota (+25000) No. 3. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet (2018 Daytona 500 Winner) (+25000) No. 16. AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet (+30000) No. 47. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet. (2023 Daytona 500 Winner) (+50000) No. 71. Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet (+50000) No. 51. Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, Toyota (+50000) No. 42. John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota (+75000) No. 7. Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet (+75000) No. 21. Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford (+100000) No. 31 Daniel Hemrick, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet (+100000) No. 66. David Starr, Power Source, Ford (+200000) No. 15. Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, Ford (+200000)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gus Martin is a Digital Producer/Content Director for The Des Moines Register. Follow him on X at @GusMartin_DMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Betting odds for NASCAR's Iowa Corn 350 Cup Series at Iowa Speedway