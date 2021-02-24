Betting odds have Marcus Mariota favored to be Patriots’ starting QB

The Raiders are trying to trade quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Patriots are trying to acquire a starting quarterback. Could Mariota end up in New England.

The betting odds at SportsBetting.com have Mariota as the favorite to take the Patriots’ first snap of the regular season, with 5/2 odds.

Up next is former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett at 7/2, followed by current Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett at 4/1.

Last year’s Patriots starter, Cam Newton, is at 5/1. It’s the same odds for any rookie taking the Patriots’ first snap of 2021.

Up next are Blaine Gabbert at 7/1 and Andy Dalton at 8/1.

The Patriots pulling off a blockbuster trade and landing Deshaun Watson is at 10/1, while Brian Hoyer, who was with the Patriots last year, is at 12/1.

Former Patriots and current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is at 15/1.

