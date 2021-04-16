Betting Odds: How many games will the Seahawks win in 2021?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Warner
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Betting Odds: How many games will the Seahawks win in 2021? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2021 NFL draft just weeks away and fans around the league are getting hyped up for the season to make its return.

With that said, it’s around this time where oddsmakers give out their perditions and numbers on each team’s win total and who will eventually win the Super Bowl.

And thanks to our partners over on PointsBet, we have those numbers for you.

Ahead of the NFL’s first 17-game regular season, PointsBet has last year’s Super Bowl matchup with the highest win totals of any team.

The Chiefs are listed at over 12 wins at -110, while the Buccaneers have listed at -125 over 11.5 games.

The Chiefs are listed at +500 to win the Super Bowl this year and the Buccaneers are at +725 to win.

Behind them are the Green Bay Packers (+1000) and the Buffalo Bills (+1200).

Going back to wins, there are ten teams that are opened with double-digit win totals.

The Baltimore Ravens, Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams are teams listed with projected 10 wins for this season.

There are three teams in the NFC West that are on the list, and the Seattle Seahawks are one of them.

PointsBet has the Seahawks going over 9.5 wins at -150, and the under at 9.5 for +125.

The Seahawks have the opportunity to get above 10 wins this season like they did last season, especially with a revamped offense and a boosted defensive line.

This year's win totals are out before the regular-season schedule has even been announced and before the draft, so they could change, but likely not by much. 

The 17 regular-season opponents are known for each team, although the dates of the games have not been released. And let's not forgot this is the first time there will be 17 games in the regular season.

Now it is to see if the Seahawks can actually win those games. 

The NFL draft kicks everything off on April 29 to May 1.

---

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Recommended Stories

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • UFC 264: Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier confirmed for capacity crowd in Las Vegas

    "The Mac is back in Sin City! Full House!" McGregor said Wednesday.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Kevon Looney with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Kevon Looney (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/15/2021

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • Phil Davis says Vadim Nemkov is toughest opponent in Bellator Grand Prix

    Former Bellator light heavyweight champion and no. 2 ranked Bellator light heavyweight Phil Davis spoke with the media ahead of his main event bout at Bellator 257 against reigning champion Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight belt. The main event will also serve as one of the quarterfinal bouts for the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix. Along with this fight being for the light heavyweight championship in addition to carrying implications for the light heavyweight grand prix, this will also be Nemkov and Davis’ second time competing against one another. The first time they fought was in 2018 when Nemkov took a split decision victory over Davis in Tel Aviv, Israel. While Davis would have to defeat two more opponents if he beats Nemkov at Bellator 257, “Mr. Wonderful” believes his toughest opponent in this grand prix is the foe currently in front of him. “Honestly it’s sort of cliche but I wanna say Nemkov. I think he’s the champion for a reason. He’s a tough cat and he’s the guy to beat,” Davis said. “I want to have the light heavyweight belt. Then after that, clean up the rest of the tournament.” Davis said he does not know what to expect in his rematch with Nemkov, but the former Bellator light heavyweight champion guaranteed fireworks. Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ “It is gonna be crazy, I promise you that. Right now I know Nemkov-- you know when you skate by with a win,” Davis said in reference to their first fight. “This time he’s coming to make a statement that he’s the rightful champion, and I am coming to say ‘No you not’, and so it’s definitely gonna be a very aggressive and exciting fight.” “Mr. Wonderful” then reflected on his loss to Nemkov and expanded on how a victory would provide Davis with an element of poetic justice. “I never wish I would lose,” Davis said. “But at the same time I do feel like it adds a little bit more theatrics to this moment and how sweet it will be to win the belt back from a very close decision in such an amazing light heavyweight tournament.” With a victory over Nemkov, Bellator’s no. 8 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter would face the winner of Anthony Johnson and Yoel Romero in the semi-finals of the grand prix.

  • NASCAR betting: Is Martin Truex Jr. an overpriced favorite at Richmond?

    Martin Truex Jr. is a deserving favorite heading into Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, but priced at 4/1 odds at multiple sportsbooks, the No. 19 Toyota may be too expensive a proposition for bettors. Those odds, which can also be expressed as +400 (bet $100 to win $400), translate into a 20% chance […]

  • Paire unfazed by early exit from Monte Carlo 'cemetery'

    A win against Chile's Nicolas Jarry, who was ranked 1,165th at the time, in Cordoba in February is the only win Paire has managed this year. Barring the ATP 250 event in Cordoba and the French Open, where he lost in the second round, Paire has lost his opening match at every tournament he has played since the tour resumed last August after a five-month break due to the pandemic.

  • Gaunt Brothers Racing taps Harrison Burton for Cup Series debut at Talladega

    Gaunt Brothers Racing announced Thursday that Harrison Burton is scheduled to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut April 25 at Talladega Superspeedway. Burton is in his second full season with Joe Gibbs Racing’s efforts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he has four career wins — all recorded last season on his way to Sunoco […]

  • Eagles looking to trade up in NFL Draft and get ahead of NFC East rivals?

    The Athletic is reporting that the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to trade up into the top-10 picks of the NFL Draft.

  • Kendrick Perkins gives powerful message to Celtics' bench after awful showing

    The Celtics dominated the Lakers for the vast majority of Thursday night's win, but after pulling the starters late, the bench almost gave it up. Our Kendrick Perkins had a strong message for the reserves in the aftermath.

  • Mock draft watch: Breaking down the Browns haul in The Athletic’s 7-rounder

    Mock draft watch: Breaking down the Browns haul in The Athletic's 7-rounder

  • Brandon Clarke

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 98

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Clippers re-sign DeMarcus Cousins to second 10-day contract

    The Clippers brought Cousins into the fold earlier this month.

  • Lions should have interest DT Maurice Hurst after his release by the Raiders

    Hurst was the Raiders top-graded defensive player by PFF in each of the last two seasons

  • Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock ranked as NFL’s worst drafting GM

    Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock ranked as NFL's worst drafting GM

  • Yankees' rough start: MLB scouts and execs diagnose issues, talk level of concern

    MLB scouts and execs discuss what's gone wrong for the New York Yankees early in the 2021 season and whether they're good enough to win the World Series.

  • With Nikolas Motta out, Yancy Medeiros steps in to face Damir Hadzovic at UFC Fight Night 188

    With Nikolas Motta out of UFC on ESPN 24, Damir Hadzovic will now face Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night 188.

  • Cubs pitcher, manager suspended after catcher Willson Contreras admits they threw at Brewers P

    The Cubs catcher may have said too much in a postgame interview.