What do the betting odds say about LSU’s win total and national title chances in 2024?

Last week, FanDuel posted its first win total odds for the 2024 college football season.

With win totals and national title odds available now, we’re starting to have an idea of how the bookmakers expect 2024 to play out. Remember, win total numbers reflect the regular season, not taking bowl games or potential playoff appearances into account.

Last year, LSU fell just short of its preseason total of 9.5 wins, finishing the regular season at 9-3.

LSU is set to lose a lot, but expectations are still fairly high with Garrett Nussmeier at QB and the change at defensive coordinator. Here’s Vegas’ expectation for LSU given its win total and national title odds.

Win total: 9.5

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LSU’s win total is right where it was last year, sitting at 9.5 with slight juice on the over at -114.

Expectations for LSU are all over the place. It’s tough for an offense to replace superstars like Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers, but the defense can’t be much worse either. The two units could regress in opposite directions and meet somewhere in the middle, leaving LSU close to where it was last year.

If there was a 12-team playoff field in 2023, nine wins would have been enough for LSU to be discussed as a bubble team. Even if LSU falls just short of the win total again, the Tigers could be in that discussion.

National title odds: +1500 (t-6th)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

According to FanDuel, LSU national championship odds are +1500, tied for sixth best in the country. That’s a better ranking than where LSU’s been slotted in most early top 25s, but it speaks to LSU’s ceiling.

The five teams ahead of LSU are Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon and Alabama.

At +1500, LSU is tied with Michigan and Ole Miss. This doesn’t put LSU in the top tier of contenders, but they can be in the discussion if a few things fall in the right direction.

How does LSU's schedule factor in?

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU’s schedule is set up well for the Tigers in 2024.

Of the teams with better title odds than LSU, only Alabama is on the schedule, and that game is in Tiger Stadium. The same could be said for LSU’s second-toughest game, Ole Miss, who will also have to take a trip to Baton Rouge.

Hosting Alabama and Ole Miss puts LSU in a decent position to split those games.

LSU’s win total reflects a schedule with no opponents that have a total better than 9.5 themselves. If the Tigers faced a schedule like Oklahoma’s or Florida’s, the total could be 8.5.

Takeaways and predictions

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With the expanded 5+7 playoff structure, LSU is set to compete for a spot in the field.

With Georgia and Texas both positioned well, it’s a tough ask for LSU to win the SEC. But there are seven at large spots for the taking. And with the sixth-best national title odds, Vegas likes LSU’s chances of being there.

LSU needs to handle its business in the nonconference slate, beating UCLA and USC. The path through the SEC, however, will be tough.

Right now, I don’t see much value on either side of LSU’s win total. Given everything LSU is losing and the challenges it faces on defense, winning 10 regular season games won’t be easy.

But the margin between nine and 10 wins is slim, and this team is talented enough to get there.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire