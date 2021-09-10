Betting odds and lines for Rams vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday

Chicago Bears at Rams (-7.5, 44.5)

Adam Burke: If the Rams had gotten more game reps during the preseason with newly minted quarterback Matthew Stafford, laying the 7.5-point spread would be a lot more attractive.

The Rams have a stars-and-scrubs team and the stars are all healthy right now, including defensive stalwarts like Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. With Andy Dalton on the other side, the Rams defense, which allowed only 4.6 yards per play last season, should have a strong showing to open the season.

Offensively, Stafford is undoubtedly an upgrade to Jared Goff, and a creative offensive mind like Sean McVay should be able to do a lot more with Stafford behind center. Goff’s limitations held the Rams offense back. Stafford is familiar with the Bears and their scheme and more weapons than he has had the last few seasons in Detroit.

Ultimately, taking the Rams down from -7.5 to -1.5 provides a lot more margin for error, given that we haven’t seen this first-team offense together in a game. The Rams have a very solid, veteran offensive line, another luxury that Stafford hasn’t really had. Once the Rams hit midseason form, laying some numbers with them will be more palatable. For now, this is an ideal teaser betting situation going through 3 and 7 with those key numbers and the other numbers of 4, 5 and 6 that have become more frequent since the extra point was pushed back.

Dave Tuley (VSiN): The Rams are a top contender with the addition of Matthew Stafford, but this line is still too high against a team that can play defense. A lot of people are saying, “I’d be on the Bears if they had Justin Fields to avoid the pass rush,” but Andy Dalton’s experience will suit him fine and keep the Bears close.

Pick: Bears +7.5

