Betting odds have Kirk Cousins firmly in the MVP race

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has had better stats over the first six games of his career, but he hasn’t had a better record. Sitting at 5-1, Cousins has the Vikings in prime position to make it back to the playoffs and win the NFC North.

Because of the Vikings’ hot start, the betting odds from Tipico Sportsbook have Cousins firmly in the MVP race.

Through 7 weeks of the season, a look at our #NFL MVP odds: Josh Allen +115

Patrick Mahomes +400

Jalen Hurts +450

Lamar Jackson +1200

Joe Burrow +1300

Justin Herbert +3000

Kirk Cousins +4000

Derek Carr +6000

Geno Smith +6000 pic.twitter.com/wSERWK2JKw — Tipico Sportsbook (@tipico) October 26, 2022

None of the players on this list should be a surprise. Josh Allen had more yards just himself going into week seven than more than two-thirds of the teams in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow all have great cases and Justin Herbert can easily have a great case by the end of the season.

Through six games, Cousins has completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,502 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. With the offense gelling more and more with this new offense those numbers should improve throughout the season.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire