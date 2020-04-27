Justin Herbert is headed to Los Angeles to hopefully becomes the faces of the Chargers organization.

But, will it happen immediately?

After being selected No. 6 overall, it would be safe to assume that the Chargers have a lot of faith in Herbert's ability to lead their team.

But what are the odds of him starting this year?

Following the Draft, DraftKings sportsbook has released a number of prop bets related to the 2020 NFL Draft picks, including who will be the Chargers starter in week one of the NFL season.

Tyrod Taylor only saw little time in 2019, but he is currently listed by DraftKings with the best odds of starting for the franchise in week one with -305 odds to be under center.

Justin Herbert follows Taylor with +250 odds to be the Chargers starter to open the season.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter said Taylor was "the overwhelming favorite" to start Week One.

That could be reality or just diplomacy, coach speak. Don't annoint Herbert right away knowing full well he's the future.

We heard the New Orleans Pelicans say that about Zion Williamson, but everyone knows how that turned out.

The Chargers, as of now, are going to allow Herbert to learn and not put pressure on the former Oregon quarterback, leading to the sportsbooks to have Taylor as the favorite to start in 2020.

Chargers' general manager, Tom Telesco, spoke with the media about letting Herbert get comfortable and ready to compete with the team.

There's no pressure on Justin to walk in on Day One. We're not asking him to come in here and carry the football whatsoever. Just asking him to come in, start competing, start learning and we'll take it from there.

If Herbert can get this offense down quickly, you never know what the possibilities could be.

Betting odds of Justin Herbert being LA Chargers' starter Week One originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest