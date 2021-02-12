Betting odds for J.J. Watt's next team revealed & the Seattle Seahawks are nowhere close
The NFL offseason is not even into a full week and things are already off to a hot start.
On Friday, The Houston Texans released star defensive end J.J. Watt, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
The #Texans are releasing star JJ Watt, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2021
Watt himself took to his social media to explain that this is something he wanted, granting his release from the organization.
Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021
The move isn’t surprising, Watt was due $17.5 million, none of it was guaranteed.
The Texans weren’t really going to make any playoff runs this year anyway, so that was a lot of money to pay a 32 year old injured riddled veteran. Him wanting out to pursue a team that will make a run makes sense.
So, who are the top teams in terms of betting odds on where Watt will be playing this season?
Our partners over at PointsBet already have odds out there as to where they think Watt will end up.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are at the top of the list with odds at +150. Also, his brother T.J. plays there, so there might be some incentive to head there already.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers are listed at +400, while the Baltimore Ravens are at +600 and the Chicago Bears at +700.
Sadly, PointsBet doesn’t have the Seattle Seahawks anywhere on this list as a spot that they see Watt going. Seattle has a lot of other things to worry about with the team.
A healthy Watt will be highly coveted across the league. He is still an impact player, and can be a helpful disruptor on any defensive line-- if he can stay healthy.
Here is a look at PointsBet’s odds for the teams to get J.J. Watt:
Pittsburgh Steelers: +150
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +400
Green Bay Packers: +400
Baltimore Ravens: +600
Chicago Bears: +700
Dallas Cowboys: +1100
New England Patriots: +1100
Los Angeles Rams: +1100
Buffalo Bills: +1100
Miami Dolphins: +1400
Cleveland Browns: +1400
Tennessee Titans: +1800
Sorry Seahawks fans...
---
