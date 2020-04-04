Betting odds for iRacing Pro Series Invitational at Bristol

NASCAR offerings at the William Hill sportsbooks expanded on Friday night to include eNASCAR — specifically Sunday’s iRacing Pro Series Invitational race at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s Food City Showdown presented by M&Ms (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App) is the third iRacing event on the docket as the real-world cars remain idle due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with plenty of tight racing, wrecks and thrilling finishes, the iRacing events have set a new record for all-time viewership of an esport for two consecutive weeks. Last week’s race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway pulled in 1.3 million viewers.

Below are the full odds from William Hill.

Timmy Hill: 4-1

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: 13-2 (Note: Earnhardt Jr. has not officially declared for this race and is not on the entry list)

Garrett Smithley: 7-1

William Byron: 7-1

Denny Hamlin: 12-1

Alex Bowman: 12-1

Ryan Preece: 12-1

Parker Kligerman: 15-1

Erik Jones: 25-1

Landon Cassill: 25-1

Christopher Bell: 25-1

Chase Elliott: 28-1

Kyle Larson: 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto: 30-1

Joey Logano: 30-1

John Hunter Nemechek: 30-1

Michael McDowell: 35-1

Ryan Blaney: 35-1

Ross Chastain: 40-1

Bubba Wallace: 40-1

Clint Bowyer: 40-1

Kyle Busch: 40-1

Tyler Reddick: 40-1

Ty Dillon: 50-1

Jimmie Johnson: 50-1

Kurt Busch: 60-1

Bobby Labonte: 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 60-1

Chris Buescher: 75-1

Austin Dillon: 75-1