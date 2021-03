The AV Club

Big news for men who brag about their love for The Office on Bumble (and every other fan): Peacock is making all nine seasons of The Office available to watch for free starting today! It’s for one week only, so plan your weekend accordingly. While everyone else is watching the Snyder Cut, you can tell your friends you’re watching The Office Cut. The free episodes include The Office: Superfan Episodes featuring extended cuts with never-before-seen footage.