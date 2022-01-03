Betting odds for CFP national championship, per Tipico Sportsbook

Alabama enters the national championship game against No. 3 Georgia as the top-ranked team in all of college football. However, the Crimson Tide is not the favorite to win the title.

According to the Tipico Sportsbook, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are 2.5 point favorites (-120) over the Crimson Tide (+100).

The over-under sits at 52.5 points.

Georgia is the outright favorite (-150), while Alabama’s underdog odds are at (+122) as of 12:42 a.m. EST Monday, Jan. 3.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EST on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

