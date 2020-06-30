Betting odds have Cam Newton a big favorite to win Patriots’ starting job

Although the Patriots will have a quarterback competition in training camp, few think anyone other than Cam Newton will win it.

Newton is the clear favorite to start Week One for the Patriots at DraftKings Sportsbook: Newton is a -400 favorite, Jarrett Stidham is at +300, and Brian Hoyer is a distant third at +2500.

The big question for Newton is whether he can stay healthy. Last year he played in only two games, and the year before he was struggling through injuries for much of the season. If he isn’t healthy heading into September, that opens the door to Stidham or Hoyer.

But if he’s healthy, it’s awfully hard to believe the former league MVP would be beaten out by Stidham or Hoyer. This looks like Newton’s job.

