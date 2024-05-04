Betting odds for Bo Nix, Troy Franklin, Bucky Irving to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Oregon Ducks saw a program-record eight players go to the NFL a week ago in the 2024 draft, headlined by guys like Bo Nix, Troy Franklin, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Bucky Irving all landing with their professional teams.

There are a ton of guys who will get a shot to prove themselves as rookies in the 2024 season, but it’s fair to think that the three skill-position guys could potentially pop in their respective offenses, especially with the QB and WR combo that Nix and Franklin will form in Denver after playing together at Oregon.

After all the dust has settled from the draft, FanDuel Sportsbook released their betting odds for popular future bets, like offensive and defensive rookie of the year. Here’s where the Ducks are listed:

QB Bo Nix: +1900

WR Troy Franklin: +10000

RB Bucky Irving: +15000

It will obviously be the easiest for Nix to win the award since it often goes to a quarterback, but should either Franklin or Irving pop as a rookie, they could be good longshot bets as well.

