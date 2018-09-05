Betting odds: Bears more than a touchdown underdog to Packers in Week 1

Khalil Mack didn't move the needle much for Las Vegas oddsmakers. Even after the Bears traded for the star pass rusher from the Oakland Raiders, Chicago is still seen as significant underdogs to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

The early lines put out for this rivalry game this summer started at Packers by 8.5. Even after trading two first round picks to add a Pro Bowl player at their biggest position of weakness, the Bears still remain 7.5-point underdogs to Green Bay on Sunday night, according to Vegas Insider.

Some books still have them at plus-8, and Vegas seems to universally think the Packers will win by a touchdown or more.

Last season, the Bears finished 8-6-2 against the spread, and five of their 11 losses came by seven or fewer points.

The over-under for the game at most places is 47.5, which would seem to project some increased scoring from Chicago with Matt Nagy calling the shots. Last year, John Fox's offense averaged only 16.5 points per game, while the Chiefs finished sixth in the NF with 25.9 points scored each week.

Regardless, Sunday night's rivalry game has no shortage of storylines to start the season, and Week 1 is often the most difficult to predict. It should be a fun game, either way.