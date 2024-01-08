Betting odds for 2024 college football National Championship Game

The grand finale of the college football season kicks off on Monday night with the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines facing the second-seeded Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Michigan made it to the finals thanks to an overtime win over the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide, 27-20; Washington outlasted the third-seeded Texas Longhorns to earn its chance at gridiron immortality.

Both teams enter the game with perfect 14-0 marks and represent the first matchup in a decade that does not include a Southeastern Conference school. Coincidentally, both teams will be in the same conference as each other next season.

Below is a look at the betting lines from BetMGM as well as broadcast information and further reading ahead of the big game.

The lines

Michigan is favored by 4.5 points over Washington according to BetGMG. Here are the full odds as of 9:15 a.m. ET Monday.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Washington +4.5

-105 O 56.5

-110 +170 Michigan -4.5

-115 U 56.5

-110 -210

How to watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

