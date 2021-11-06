Betting: NFL Week 9 Prop Bets
Pamela Maldonado goes in depth on a few prop bets she is playing for week 9 of the NFL season.
Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list. The Bills announced the move today, and it will naturally lead Bills fans to fret about other players on the team, whose own front office has expressed concern about the low vaccination rate among players. But at this point there’s no [more]
Key market indexes hit new highs Friday, as the Dow led thanks to big gains from Visa, Disney and Boeing.
#Bills OL Jon Feliciano goes to IR and a second QB on the team now is on the COVID list:
Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns and North Carolina overcame an 18-point deficit to beat No. 10 Wake Forest 58-55 on Saturday, handing the Demon Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams. It ended with the unusual sight of Tar Heels fans storming the field to celebrate a win against their instate foe.
Two 16-year-olds have been charged with murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, league officials reviewed the play and it appeared Smith's thumb accidentally was caught in Lamb's chinstrap.
In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in
Blake Bortles is officially in place to be Jordan Love‘s backup on Sunday in Kansas City. The Packers announced today that Bortles has been elevated from their practice squad to their active roster. With starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert both on the COVID-19 list, Love will start and Bortles will [more]
We previewed the Vikings' Week 9 matchup with Kevin Oestreicher of Ravens Wire:
At least 8 people are dead after a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston. Also, the House passed President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, and it now awaits the president’s signature. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Kentucky basketball's preseason exhibition performances have done little but add concern about the team before Tuesday's season opener against Duke.
The big jobs comeback in October shortened the labor-market recovery by 10 months. There's reason to think other economic crises are resolving, too.
For the second straight week, the NFL is taking some money out of Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's wallet.
The good news, if there is any, for the Packers arising from the positive COVID test generated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is that, for 90 days after his positive test, the previously secretly unvaccinated quarterback won’t have to be tested. That’s one of the aspects of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols about which the delicate [more]
Native Pittsburgher Mike McCarthy needed a moment after a larger-than-life figure from his youth casually walked past his press conference. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Aaron Rodgers' own Instagram account shows an entitled player who didn't care about NFL's rules. It's time for him to face some consequences.
Odell Beckham Jr. will go on waivers after his release from the Cleveland Browns. Here are the teams who currently have enough space to claim him.
Shailene Woodley posted and seemingly deleted a cryptic message to social media after fiancé Aaron Rodgers revealed he has not been vaccinated for coronavirus. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this week's against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"The Late Show" host hit the Green Bay Packers star with an uncomfortable truth.
While Browns players have been saying the right things on the record, things off the record are starting to paint a different picture. A video breakdown from a former NFL QB from OBJ's Giants days backs up one of the concerns: