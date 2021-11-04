Betting: NFL Week 9 Best Bets
Minty Bets, Jared Quay, and Pamela Maldonado give their best bets for Week 9 of the NFL season.
The Cowboys activated tight end Sean McKeon from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday night. McKeon returned to practice Oct. 13. He went on injured reserve with an ankle injury, getting injured in a preseason game. In 2020, McKeon played 14 games and made one tackle. He played 65 offensive snaps and 138 on special [more]
The Lakers have been terrible against the spread this season. That's likely a big reason why LA has seen its odds get worse.
What does the Von Miller trade have to do with the Patriots? On a new Patriots Talk Podcast, Phil Perry explains how Tuesday's deal may have limited New England's options at the NFL trade deadline.
For a full year, betting against the Chiefs has been remarkably profitable.
Netflix announced on Tuesday that five mobile games were available to all subscribers, but only on Android devices.
Tests of Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile are nearing completion and deliveries to the navy will begin in 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. Russia last month said it had successfully test launched a Zircon missile from a submarine for the first time. "Now it is especially important to develop and implement the technologies necessary to create new hypersonic weapons systems, high-powered lasers and robotic systems that will be able to effectively counter potential military threats, which means they will further strengthen the security of our country," Putin said in televised remarks.
As we try to diagnose the problems with the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s fair to raise any and all potential explanations. One possibility is that quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t 100 percent healthy. He had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his big toe just a few days after Super Bowl LV. He has said that [more]
Jay Toia was seen in a video on social media threatening a group of people in an elevator last weekend.
Pamela Maldonado joins Minty Bets to give her best bet for Week 10 of the college football season.
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
Henry Ruggs texted Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow late Monday night while playing Topgolf. Ruggs asked his then teammates to evaluate a video of his golf swing, Carr said. When Carr woke up Tuesday morning, he learned Ruggs was in a serious car wreck. Ruggs since has been charged with DUI resulting in death and [more]
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]
Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.
How can something this sad, and messy, and ugly, keep getting worse? How can the Miami Dolphins possibly be more of a national embarrassment with their hapless mismanagement?
Video appears to confirm that Smith had Lamb in a chokehold after a tackle on Sunday.
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?