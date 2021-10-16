Betting: NFL Week 6 Prop Bets
Pamela Maldonado goes in depth on a few prop bets she is playing for Week 6 of the NFL season.
The NFL’s crackdown on unsportsmanlike penalties is working the way the league intended. Officials threw 11 flags for taunting in the first two weeks of this season — the same number called in the entire 2020 season for the same foul — but only three over the next three weeks. “We’re right where we need to be and we’re now seeing the correction we were looking for,” NFL executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press.
The Bills aren’t just winning, they’re dominating. The Bills’ average margin of victory during their current four-game winning streak is 28.8 points. A tweet from the Bills called that the largest margin any team has recorded during a four-game winning streak since the 1953 Eagles, who went on an incredible six-game run, winning by scores [more]
Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden quit this week over a series of offensive emails that were uncovered during the league's investigation of alleged misconduct by officials of the Washington Football Team.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley saw the costly taunting penalty against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football and was reminded of how tough it is to ask players to restrain themselves during emotional moments in big games. Staley said he understands why the league has cracked down on taunting, but he knows it isn’t always [more]
The picks are in the Dolphins' favor.
Check out the coverage maps to see which games on Sunday will air in your area.
Texas A&M’s running back duo of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns to power the 21st-ranked Aggies to a 35-14 victory over Missouri on Saturday. Spiller rushed 20 times for 168 yards and one touchdown, and Achane added 16 carries for 124 yards and two scores as Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) avoided a letdown after last week’s upset of Alabama.
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
Minty Bets and Pamela Maldonado each give you their two favorite bets this weekend in the NFL. Will the Texans cover the huge spread vs the Colts? Will the Cowboys stay undefeated against the spread?
Jon Gruden got what he deserved, there’s no question about that. However, did he deserve to get what he got at the specific moment that he got it? More importantly, did the Raiders deserve to have to endure the Gruden controversy during football season? It’s a fair question. It’s an important question. The timing of [more]
Former Buccaneers receiver Keyshawn Johnson played for Jon Gruden and believed that Gruden attempted to destroy Johnson's football career.
A true friend says, ‘I love you, but you were 10 kinds of wrong.’
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, drew some attention Saturday by appearing to reference New England in a Twitter exchange.
There are some big names on the market as the 2021 NFL trade deadline nears. Heres everything to know ahead of the November 2nd, 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
What's next for the Philadelphia Eagles after trading Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals?
Three prominent college football head coach positions are already open. Which ones could be next and how much would it cost to fire current coaches?
Check out everything Steve Sarkisian told the media after Texas' loss to Oklahoma State.
What they’re saying nationally about Philadelphia Eagles trading Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals
Ex-Jets HC Rex Ryan has some strong opinions on Patriots QB Mac Jones.