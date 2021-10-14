Betting: NFL Week 6 Best Bets
Minty Bets, Jared Quay, and Pamela Maldonado give their best bets for Week 6 of the NFL season.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley told the team before the season that fourth down won't always mean a punt is coming, and the offense has come through with first downs on all seven attempts.
After his first touchdown of the season, on his way to the game of his life, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews took a knee in the end zone Monday night, bowed his head and absorbed the moment. “It felt good,” he said afterward. He repeated himself: “It felt good.” His voice started to quiver. From the hours leading up to kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts, to the fourth-quarter touchdown he ...
Rich Bisaccia officially named Raiders interim head coach following Jon Gruden resignation
From Philadelphia to Georgia and beyond, Meteorologist Jessica Pash has your forecast for some of the biggest NFL and college games this weekend.
Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week after several reports revealed he had made misogynistic, homophobic and racist comments in emails. Amy Trask, a former CEO of the Oakland Raiders and a CBS sports analyst, joins Lana Zak to discuss.
Auburn remains one of the most difficult places to coach in college football.
The Packers released their first injury report of Week 6 on Wednesday.
Check out these two incredible throws made by Packers QB Aaron Rodgers during Sunday's win over the Bengals.
The rookie head coach spoke at length on Gruden's reported emails.
Odds for Raiders next head coach, Jon Gruden's next job
Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden resignation, Mark Davis still refusing
Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t seem to be very happy about the events that resulted in the resignation of coach Jon Gruden. Via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, Davis was asked about Gruden’s departure on Wednesday. “I have no comment,” Davis said. And then he had a comment. “Ask the NFL. They have all the answers.” [more]
Las Vegas Raiders coach resigned after emails came to lightAaron Rodgers says language not reflective of league Jon Gruden had been Raiders coach since 2018. Photograph: Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports There was little sympathy from NFL players past and present on Tuesday for Jon Gruden after his resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders. Gruden quit his post after the release of emails in which he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. In one email that came to light on Monday he lamen
Buccaneers rule out three starters for matchup vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football
Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal
Jon Gruden's assertion that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pressured the Rams to draft Michael Sam was challenged by Jeff Fisher.
Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman weighed in on the controversial e-mails sent by Jon Gruden that led to the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's resignation.
