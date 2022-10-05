Betting: NFL Week 5 Tasty Teaser
Minty Bets and Pam Maldonado each give a pick to include in a 2-team, 6-point teaser for NFL Week 5.
Jonathan Taylor will miss his first NFL game due to injury Thursday against the Broncos. It is first non-COVID absence in his career.
The Cowboys team owner also continued walking back his comments on Rush possibly keeping the starting quarterback job when Prescott is fully healthy.
We're going back to the well with a strong defense to cover against the spread.
The Broncos didn’t practice on Monday. Because they play on Thursday night, the Broncos are required to disclose any injuries, along with whether and to what extent the injured players would have practiced. If there had been practice. If there had been practice, quarterback Russell Wilson would have been limited, due to a right shoulder [more]
In a new cross-complaint, Angelina Jolie says she had no 'secret agreement' with Brad Pitt about both signing off on sale of Chateau Miraval shares.
Electric vehicles (EVs) are clean, green, and finally, in the mainstream. Compared to their gas-guzzling counterparts, they're not cheap to buy -- but MSRP isn't everything. EVs have several ways of...
The Bears are 2-2 after getting run over by the Giants. So can Ryan Poles actually evaluate talent? Was Matt Eberlfus the wrong hire? Josh Schrock dives into the overreactions ahead of Week 5.
How did Mac Jones look on the practice field?
Vietnamese fisherman Nguyen Van Loc has been attacked by Chinese coast guard vessels so many times, he has lost count.
The Eagles' defense is forcing turnovers at a rapid rate so far in 2022, which isn't a coincidence after all the work that Jonathan Gannon put in this offseason.
Andy Behrens pops open a six-pack of NFL stats to know heading into Week 5 of the fantasy football season.
The coaching carousel spun a little faster than usual across the NHL, meaning nearly a third of the league will have someone new behind the bench this season.
Elliott has won two of the four races held on the Charlotte road course.
Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning are accustomed to short offseasons. This one, the Lightning captain said, “wasn’t as fun as the previous two.” The Stanley Cup relocated to Colorado after the Avalanche dethroned the two-time defending champion Lightning in a six-game final in July.
How will Kenny Pickett handle the biggest challenge of his football career?
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are parents to 13-year-old Charlotte and 10-year-old Rocky.View Entire Post ›
Grocery stores: the great regional divide. As much as we like to expound powerful arguments about which one is the best, information insights platform Wise Voter recently looked at the most popular grocery stores by actual foot traffic in each state. According to the site, foot traffic in grocery stores has increased by 2.9% since last year. Here are some other interesting tidbits about the map above:
The physical signs and changes associated with breast cancer aren't limited to the breast tissue.
Manon Rheaume, who played goalie in an exhibition for the Tampa Bay Lightning 30 years ago, is now a member of the Kings' player development department.
The Nightcap debuts on Oct. 10