Betting: NFL Week 5 line movement
Jared Quay previews some NFL week 5 line movements.
Saints vs. Washington preview: 7 things to know about Week 5
The Lions have had plenty of injury concerns along their offensive line, but they may still have one of their key starters for this week’s game against the Vikings. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell was a limited participant in Friday’s practice and is now questionable for Sunday. Sewell did not participate in practice on Wednesday or [more]
Lawrence's play on Thursday night received a much more positive reception than his first three games did, as he avoided turning the ball over for the first time.
#Bills at #Chiefs: 9 things to watch for during Week 5's game:
The New York Jets face the Atlanta Falcons in London in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Here's SNY's pick and prediction...
Raiders coach Jon Gruden is the subject of an NFL investigation regarding a racist comment in 2011 email about NFLPA President DeMaurice Smith
In the decade-old email, the Las Vegas Raiders head coach commented on the size of NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith's lips. Smith is Black.
CC Sabathia teed off against the Yankees after their AL Wild Card loss to the Red Sox -- and in a way complimented what Chaim Bloom has built in Boston.
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is questionable on the Minnesota injury report.
The Seahawks pulled off a bizarre double punt against the Rams, which somehow stood. Here's what the officials told Sean McVay.
Last year, the Seahawks started 5-0, finished 12-4, and exited the postseason in the wild card round. (Sorry, the super wild card round.) After the dust settled on the season, a storm of something other than dust emerged regarding quarterback Russell Wilson‘s future in Seattle. This year, the Seahawks have started 2-3. They’re currently in sole [more]
No one really knew what was going on during this bizarre double-punt by the Seahawks.
As storm clouds continue to hover directly over Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, it’s fair to ask a simple question regarding his short-term future. If he’s fired or if he quits, who takes over? Assistant head coach Charlie Strong has as much NFL experience as Meyer — four games and counting. Strong would surely not be [more]
The Rams' biggest play against the Seahawks was a 68-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to DeSean Jackson. Here's why Seattle's defense was unable to cover it.
The former Colts coach shared his thoughts on Meyer being filmed with a woman who was not his wife after not flying back with Jaguars.
The Cowboys owner revealed that Smith is still dealing with effects of his 2016 injury and seemed to compare him to a used Ford Bronco. | From @ToddBrock24f7
It’s been a long time since Troy Aikman has had an impact on the Giants-Cowboys rivalry. Maybe that’s about to change.