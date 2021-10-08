Betting: NFL Week 5 line movement

Axios

Data: U.S. Department of the Treasury, Congressional Research Service; Chart: Axios VisualsCongress made its first moves Wednesday toward raising or suspending the debt ceiling, as the country faced the prospect of defaulting on its obligations in less than two weeks.Why it matters: Although it's not the first time Congress has waited until the last minute to deal with the federal debt ceiling, the U.S. has never defaulted. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently said defaulting would likely tr