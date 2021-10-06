Betting: NFL Week 5 Best Bets
Minty Bets, Jared Quay, and Pamela Maldonado give their best bets for Week 5 of the NFL season.
Cowboys tackle La'el Collins has filed a lawsuit against the NFL attacking the remainder of his five-game suspension, based on arguments that the substance-abuse policy doesn’t permit suspensions for missed tests and that the NFL misrepresented to an arbitrator that Collins previously had been suspended four games. Both sides have issued statements regarding the situation. [more]
The MMQB's Albert Breer breaks down the timeline and reasons that led to the Patriots' decision to trade Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers.
Let the books keep the points. We're betting on these three teams to win on the moneyline.
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Seahawks.
Scott Fitterer has already made more trades in nine months than the Panthers did in the past three years combined.
Pamela Maldonado joins Minty Bets to give her picks for the Red River Shootout and the Top 5 Matchup between Penn State vs. Iowa on Saturday.
Unfortunately, the Week 5 schedule provides far too many tossups, starting with Thursday night, when the Rams and Seahawks of the powerful NFC West meet in Seattle. The Seahawks come off a significant victory at San Francisco — no, we didn't get that one right. Los Angeles was manhandled by visiting Arizona, another one we got wrong.
It’s Week 5, and the cream is starting to rise to the top in fantasy football. Elliott had an inauspicious start to his season, but he has kicked things up a notch. Elliott will take his 37.8% TD dependency against New York this week, where he’ll face a Giants defense that is middling at best against the run.
Scott Pianowski is joined on this Wednesday edition of the Fantasy Forecast by Frank Schwab to preview the weekend's games from a betting angle.
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance.
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.
Brian Belichick reacted to two major coaching errors from the defensive staff over the last two weeks.
ESPN suspended Sage Steele following her statements on a podcast, during which she called the company's vaccine mandate "sick" and commented on former President Barack Obama's father.
Davante Adams and Jaire Alexander are always on All-Pro lists. But the other two Packers players on PFF's first quarter All-Pro team? Big surprises.
NFL Films gave us a peek at the exchange between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft before Sunday night's Week 4 game featuring the Patriots and Buccaneers.
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 5 highlighted by Buffalo at Kansas City, the Rams at Seattle, and San Francisco at Arizona
Tom Brady iniitially had very little to say about the conversation with Bill Belichick.
Jaylon Smith will try to win a Super Bowl with the Packers.