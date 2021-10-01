Betting: NFL Week 4 line movement
Jared Quay previews some NFL Week 4 line movements.
When veteran cornerback Richard Sherman joined the Buccaneers this week, he claimed that other teams were interested. If they were, it didn’t drive up the price that Tampa Bay will pay. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Sherman will receive $1 million over the balance of the season, a prorated $1.2 million salary. [more]
While he was a full participant at today's practice, Lockett is listed as questionable to play, as are Alton Robinson and Benson Mayowa.
Bill Belichick had an honest answer Friday to a question about the success he achieved with Tom Brady during their 20 years together on the Patriots.
PFF ranks Buffalo #Bills defense among NFL's top tier:
Tom Brady and Mac Jones will represent polar opposites of the NFL quarterback spectrum when the Patriots battle the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Three player props to take a look at for Thursday night.
The Titans won't have their top receiving options against the Jets in Week 4.
As one of the most anticipated regular-season games in years approaches, the betting public has lined up almost entirely behind one of the two teams. At the PointsBet sportsbook, the wagers against the spread and the money line wagers predominantly favor the Buccaneers over the Patriots on Sunday night. Bettors have placed 94 percent of [more]
Cincinnati is now a 7.5-point favorite at home against the Jaguars.
Come for the golf, stay for a good time
Jacoby Brissett used to play for the New England Patriots, so it seemed logical to inquire whether he was picking Tom Brady or Bill Belichick this weekend in their ballyhooed matchup. “Don’t ask me,” Brissett insisted. Having such an approach makes sense for Brissett this week, considering that he’ll be starting for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday when they play host to the Indianapolis Colts — the team he spent the most recent four seasons with.
The Chicago Bears will wait until game time to announce their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about Mac Jones.
In a battle of the young bucks, Joe Burrow got the better of Trevor Lawrence in the Bengals thrilling win over the Jaguars. Elsewhere in the NFL, Tom Brady had some choice words for his former squad as the Bucs get ready to face the Patriots in New England and the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup is revealed! Spoiler alert… it’s gonna be epic.
Shane Lowry had a bone to pick with a few members of Team USA after Europe's loss, according to a report.
As Rob Gronkowski returns to New England this weekend, the former Patriots tight end shares what he misses most about living in the Boston area.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman busted out a great clip from "The Office" to describe what's at stake for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to New England on Sunday night.
The San Francisco 49ers could be down two more starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game against Seattle but are holding out hope star tight end George Kittle can play. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that slot cornerback K'Waun Williams will miss the game against the Seahawks with a calf injury and outside cornerback Josh Norman is doubtful with a chest injury.
He had such a good time posting a 29 on the front nine, he decided to do it again on the back.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top running back plays. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)