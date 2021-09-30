Betting: NFL Week 4 Best Bets
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado give their best bets for Week 4 of the NFL season.
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
This helps explain Malcolm Butler's benching in Super Bowl
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded to ESPN host Michael Wilbon after Wilbon called Kiffin a clown in a viral rant Tuesday.
Cooper Kupp ran what Sean McVay calls the "ocho" route against the Bucs, a move the WR invented himself.
Peyton and Eli Manning used to argue about who would throw after Matthew Stafford at their passing camp because neither wanted to 😂
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had the perfect reaction to the stories in a tell-all book on the Patriots dynasty written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Texans have softened their stance regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade. On Wednesday, Glazer dropped something far more vague — and far more intriguing — about the situation. “Keep your eyes on this situation,” Glazer tweeted in specific reference to the Texans and [more]
Russell Wilson moves up the all-time list
A new tell-all book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham explains why Bill Belichick and the Patriots benched cornerback Malcolm Butler vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
The Steelers waived Jones to make room for Derrek Tuszka, who was promoted from the practice squad this week.
Are the Bears really going to leave Soldier Field?
What is your current top 6?
Richard Sherman was recruited to the Bucs by none other than Tom Brady.
Philadelphia Eagles announce 3 roster moves as the team begins preparation for matchup with Kansas City Chiefs
Coach McCarthy isn't expecting his IR players back yet, plus Dallas trolls Philly with a T-shirt modification, and breaking down game film. | From @ToddBrock24f7
What Drew Brees said about Tom Brady nearing his passing yards record:
The dicey relationships between Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are detailed in a new book.
Want to see how your fantasy running backs stack up at the position? Check out our Week 4 rankings.
The three-time Super Bowl champ sees similarities between the current Cowboys offense and his multifaceted units of the '90s. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Here's why New York Giants owner John Mara and GM Dave Gettleman haven't fired Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett after the offense's lack of production in 0-3 start to 2021 NFL season.