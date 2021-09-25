Betting: NFL Week 3 Prop Bets
Pamela Maldonado goes in depth on a few prop bets she is playing for Week 3 of the NFL season.
Two weeks into his rookie season, Giants WR Kadarius Toney is an afterthought on offense.
Victor Cruz has no regrets about the photo that will haunt this generation's Giants fans forever.
The edge of playing at home hasn't been a thing for a while now.
Teams have asked the Jets about trading for Denzel Mims. The WR has barely played this season, but he's not going anywhere.
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The Ironman World Championship will be held outside Hawaii for the first time in four decades because of uncertainty over whether the Big Island will be able to host the triathlon as scheduled in February during the coronavirus pandemic. Competitors will head to St. George, Utah, on May 7 instead, West Hawaii Today reported. Organizers plan to bring the contest back to the islands in October 2022.
About 30% of California’s registered voters are Latino, and it appears they voted largely Democrat – but some say it was ‘about ensuring this state didn’t move backward’ Gavin Newsom makes a statement while meeting with members of the Latino community in East Los Angeles in August. Photograph: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Luis Sánchez worked overtime to rescue Governor Gavin Newsom in California’s recall race. His group PowerCA Action reached more than a quarter-million voter
An overhand right from the Liverpudlian midway through the second round caught Castillo flush on the temple.
Jordan Spieth had one of the most impressive shots in Ryder Cup history, but it was all in defeat.
Two of the most sought-after documents by immigrants in the United States are the Social Security card and the Employment Authorization Document (EAD), better known as a work permit, to be able to legally bring bread to the table.
Tua Tagovailoa has been placed on the IR, what does this mean for the Miami Dolphins QB?
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made an observation about Justin Fields' play in practice this week and Twitter is going in.
The 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to
Alabama is not the best team in the SEC, nor are they the runner up, according to a CFB analyst's rankings.
With Christian McCaffrey expected to miss time with a hamstring injury, the Panthers will need reinforcements at the position. They are working out running backs to help fill the void of McCaffrey’s absence. Duke Johnson‘s participation in the workout was reported earlier Friday. The Panthers also will work out Ito Smith, Dontrell Hilliard and B.J. [more]
Phil Perry explains why Julian Edelman's advice for Mac Jones on Thursday was perfect for the Patriots' rookie quarterback, writes our Phil Perry.
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick breaks down how Matthew Stafford and the Rams match up against the mighty Bucs defense.
There are plenty of positive takeaways from Texas' convincing win over Texas Tech in Week 4.