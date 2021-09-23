Betting: NFL Week 3 Best Bets
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado give their best bets for Week 3 of the NFL season.
Dalton Del don takes an early look at the DFS salaries for Week 3, revealing which players he's building around, who to fade and some bargains for your lineup.
Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab look at how poorly favorites have fared so far in 2021 and take a stab at all the betting lines from Week 3.
Jennifer Eakins reveals her latest list of players to consider dropping to make room for options with more upside on the waiver wire.
Nearly half of all survivor entries this week are on one team. Are we about to witness the first bloodbath of the season?
Matt Harmon delivers his in-depth breakdown of every Week 3 primetime game for DFS.
Week 3 is here! Get ready for the fantasy football matchups ahead with our overall rankings.
Here’s how the Panthers’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson landed them an unanswered prayer in Sam Darnold.
Packers trainer Bryan "Flea" Engel walked through the end zone late into the night on Sunday until he found Aaron Jones' priceless pendant.
Frank Gore wasn't among the players the #49ers reached out to about helping their RB depth. Kyle Shanahan explained why.
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 3 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Rams, Philadelphia at Dallas, and Green Bay at San Francisco
The injuries at running back for the San Francisco 49ers keep piling up so much that coach Kyle Shanahan said the team could consider bringing back Frank Gore for another stint. After losing starter Raheem Mostert to a season-ending knee injury in the season opener, San Francisco lost Jamycal Hasty to an ankle injury in Week 2 and Shanahan is uncertain whether rookies Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell will be healthy enough to play this week.
It took a while, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is once again calling out quarterback Tom Brady. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Arians blamed a strip-sack on Brady holding the football for too long during an appearance on WDAE radio. “You know, the sack-fumble, he just should have got that ball out of his hands,” Arians said, via [more]
The 49ers have a running back problem with injuries taking a toll at the position. They signed veteran Chris Thompson to the practice squad Wednesday after signing Jacques Patrick off the practice squad of the Bengals earlier this week. Kyle Shanahan was asked about the possiblity of the 49ers signing one of their former running [more]
Tom Brady Sr. and Charlie Weis join Tom E Curran to discuss Tom Brady's early confidence that he was going to take the Patriots' starting QB role from Drew Bledsoe.
Kyler Murray might be frustrated with some missed opportunities but his play from the first two weeks of the season should terrify the rest of the league.
From Justin Fields' first NFL start to success against the AFC North, we're previewing the Bears' Week 3 matchup vs. Browns.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton thought highly of New England Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones during the 2021 NFL Draft process.