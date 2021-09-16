Betting: NFL Week 2 Best Bets
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado give their best bets for Week 2 of the NFL season.
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado give their best bets for Week 2 of the NFL season.
Houston Texans coach David Culley is appreciative of the diverse qualities receiver Brandin Cooks brings to the passing game.
George Kittle needs a well-deserved boost in Madden.
Gymnasts accused FBI agents of dragging their feet on the investigation, during which time Nassar remained the team doctor.
Thursday night’s game against the Giants won’t be the first start of quarterback Taylor Heinicke‘s NFL career, but it offers him a different opportunity than the first two. Heinicke started a game for the 2018 Panthers as they were playing out the string of a losing season and he played well in Washington’s Wild Card [more]
Do you have to be vaccinated to attend an NFL game? Here are updated COVID rules for fans at stadiums and the latest on players testing positive.
Rookie quarterback Justin Fields scored a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut proving that he's ready for more playing time.
Your friendly reminder to get vaccinated.
In their first real game before a live audience at their new Las Vegas stadium, the Raiders brought down the house with a stunning overtime win.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Olympic gymnast Simone Biles held back tears on Wednesday, as she told lawmakers how the FBI and U.S. gymnastic and Olympic officials failed to stop the sexual abuse that she and hundreds of other athletes suffered from former doctor Larry Nassar. "To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse," she said before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee alongside fellow gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols. Biles added that USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee failed to act while the FBI "turned a blind eye."
Giants safety Jabrill Peppers feels there's a bit of added importance in New York's Week 2 game versus Washington.
Over 1,400 white-sided dolphins were killed Sunday in the North Atlantic waters off the coast of Denmark's autonomous Faroe Islands, according to reports and footage of the incident.
Derek Carr's 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL season opener for both teams on Monday night.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together on Monday following the first NFL Sunday of the season to go over predictions they got right, predictions they got wrong, and a litany of waiver wire pickups and drops to help your fantasy football team in week 2 and beyond.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers claimed that a groin shot led to his first interception to the Saints' Paulson Adebo in Green Bay's 38-3 loss on Sunday.
Josh Allen knows he can play much better, and didn’t need to be reminded Wednesday of everything that went wrong for him and the Buffalo Bills' offense during a season-opening dud. Whether it was experiencing jitters from playing in front of a packed home stadium for the first time since 2019, or spending much of the afternoon struggling to elude the Steelers' pass rush, the fourth-year starter is putting last weekend behind. The Bills should be eager to play again following a 23-16 loss to the Steelers in which their offense looked nothing like the dynamic 2020 attack, which finished second in the NFL in points scored and broke numerous franchise passing and scoring records.
Let's get wild for Week 2. Jennifer Eakins reveals the players who could deliver a W — or leave you wanting.
Despite a poor showing against the Rams, Matt Nagy's team is still favored by oddsmakers
Andy Behrens kicks off the Week 1 2021 edition of Bad Beats with some unfortunate lineup choices!
"His matter-of-fact delivery leveled you," late-night host says. "I was always delighted by his bizarre mind and earnest gaze"
Well played, Schroder. On Instagram, I mean.