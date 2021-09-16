Betting: NFL Week 2 Best Bets

Associated Press

Josh Allen knows he can play much better, and didn’t need to be reminded Wednesday of everything that went wrong for him and the Buffalo Bills' offense during a season-opening dud. Whether it was experiencing jitters from playing in front of a packed home stadium for the first time since 2019, or spending much of the afternoon struggling to elude the Steelers' pass rush, the fourth-year starter is putting last weekend behind. The Bills should be eager to play again following a 23-16 loss to the Steelers in which their offense looked nothing like the dynamic 2020 attack, which finished second in the NFL in points scored and broke numerous franchise passing and scoring records.