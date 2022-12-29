Betting: NFL Week 17 Tasty Teaser

Associated Press

The Florida State Seminoles are finally seeing the fruits of their multiyear rebuild manifest on the field. After finishing 2022 with their first winning season since Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M in 2019, the Seminoles (9-3) will look for their first bowl win of the Mike Norvell era when they face Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. “I think that trust has been established throughout the year and throughout the last couple years,” said Norvell, who is in his third season as the Seminoles' head coach.