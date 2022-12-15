Betting: NFL Week 15 Saturday Preview

Pamela Maldonado, Ariel Epstein, and Mark Drumheller break down their best bets for the NFL slate on Saturday, December 17th.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: What's going on, Yahoo Sportsbook? Alongside Pam Maldonado and Mark Drumheller, I'm Ariel Epstein. Three games on the slate for Saturday, a Week 15 of the NFL. Let's go in order here, Mark. You've got to play on the 1:00 Eastern time game, first game of the day, Colts-Vikings. What do you got?

MARK DRUMHELLER: I really like the Indianapolis Colts here. I just can't justify laying points with the Vikings defense. Minnesota 31st in yards per play allowed and last in the NFL in total yards allowed. This defense made Mac Jones look like Patrick Mahomes, so I can't confidently say that they can stop anyone, even Matt Ryan.

As hard as it is to trust the Colts, they've been a good dog this season-- 4 and 3 against a spread and 2 and 1 under Jeff Saturday in this role. I like the fact that they're coming off the bye week. They had to sit with that embarrassing loss. I think they come out really motivated and cover this number. Give me the Colts +4.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: Second game of the day, Pam, be careful here because my Ravens are in the mix. Ravens-Browns, Ravens 2.5 point underdogs going into Cleveland. Who do you like?

PAM MALDONADO: Well, then, good for you, I do love the Ravens +2.5. This is a new and improved Ravens defense. Allowing a league-low 53 rushing yards per game, limiting opponents to 2.7 yards per carry. Since these two teams first played back in Week 7, the addition of linebacker Roquan Smith-- he has been a really good boost for this defense with the team now seeing an increase in sack percentage after adding him on.

Now if you have running backs in Nick Chubb for Cleveland and Kareem Hunt unable to get the ground game going, Cleveland is going to have to turn to the passing game, which has been well below subpar with quarterback Deshaun Watson behind center-- 3 sacks and 2 interceptions in his two games.

Inside the red zone, Watson has thrown just 25% completion and he's just 33% throwing on third down. Watson has just not yet adjusted to this offense. He's not yet acclimated to the Browns. So the Ravens defense is going to present a huge challenge and Watson is unlikely to excel. So it's the Ravens +2.5 for me.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: OK, Pam, you're still in the good graces so thank you for choosing the Ravens. I'll probably tease them in a billion teasers.

Anyway, I'm going with the late slate game and that's the Buffalo Bills up against the Miami Dolphins. Pretty simple here, a lot of stats pointing in the direction of the Bills' first half team total over. It's set at 12.5 right now on BetMGM and I absolutely love the over considering the Bills are the second best first half team in football. Especially when the Bills are home, they're averaging just under 21 points a first half.

The Dolphins defense, on the other hand, atrocious in the first half-- the fourth worst in the NFL. This match-up works out really well for Buffalo considering the Dolphins secondary's bottom 10 in the league. They allow the top 10 most rushing yards to quarterbacks-- Bills quarterback Josh Allen one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the league. I'll take the Bills at home. Snow or not, I don't care. Bills are cold blooded. Gimme the team total over at 12.5 points in the first half for Buffalo.

Here's a recap of our plays for Saturday's slate. Mark's going with the Colts at +4, Pam's taking the Ravens +2.5, I'm going to take the first half team total over 12.5 points for the Buffalo Bills.

