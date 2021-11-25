Betting: NFL Week 12 Best Bets
Minty Bets, Jared Quay, and Pamela Maldonado give their best bets for Week 12 of the NFL season.
Minty Bets, Jared Quay, and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
Pam Maldonado and Minty Bets team up to break down this week's NFL Sunday slate. The duo gives out their favorite bets of the weekend.
Arch Manning and Newman saw their season end in a disappointing playoff loss
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. [more]
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones was not a fan of the “throw up ball” he saw in his team’s penalty-fest of a Thanksgiving loss to the Raiders. And Jones indicated that the real issue is not the NFL’s rules, but over-officious officials. Jones said he can’t fault the Raiders for the way their [more]
“Since there’s no criteria for the Hall of Fame, it’s really hard to even have a conversation about it."
REPORT: Michigan State football could be missing up to 20 players against Penn State
UNC’s premature celebration resulted in NC State comeback for the ages. Tar Heels’ nine-point lead evaporated in the final minutes as the Wolfpack won by four.
The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-0 when Derek Carr throws for more than 300 yards.
Despite his impressive play so far, you still might be surprised to learn that Mac Jones is actually one of the five-highest graded QBs in football this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers play Sunday in a Week 12 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
Ohio State #Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines: Buckeyes Wire staff predictions
Predicting the Michigan football vs. Ohio State game in Ann Arbor on Saturday at noon on Fox from Michigan Stadium:
These players came in and immediately made a difference for the Patriots.
Penalty flags flooded the field at AT&T Stadium during Thursday’s Raiders win over the Cowboys and the rule violations didn’t end at the final whistle. While Raiders players were celebrating the win by digging into some turkey, cameras roamed the field filming interactions between players from both teams. One of those interactions turned violent when [more]
It was a dominant Thanksgiving night for the Bills as they routed the Saints 31-6. Here are some observations from Sal Maiorana.
The Ravens released their final injury report for their Week 12 matchup against the Browns
Iowa's late-game surge put an exclamation point on the end of the regular season.
The reaction to this incident is more interesting than the ejection itself.
The Cowboys and Raiders played a penalty-fest on Thanksgiving, and Dallas coach Mike McCarthy isn’t happy about it. McCarthy said today that he has been in contact with the NFL officiating office and plans further discussions about Thursday’s tightly officiated ball game. “This game was totally off the trend line, as you can see as [more]