Betting: NFL Week 1 Prop Bets
Pamela Maldonado goes in depth on a few prop bets she is playing for Week 1 of the NFL season.
The Saints aren’t sure if cornerback Marshon Lattimore will be ready to go on Sunday against the Packers. New Orleans added Lattimore to its injury report this afternoon, listing him as questionable with a knee injury. Lattimore was limited in practice on Thursday, but he was a full participant on Friday and the Saints did [more]
A ranking of all the position groups on the #49ers heading into the regular season.
The 18-year-old took the US Open title.
Chris Gizzi had a short NFL career, but he had one memorable moment.
The Cowboys asked Micah Parsons to do a ton of work in his NFL debut, and he responded as a veteran would.
Thursday night's instant Tampa Bay-Dallas classic showed up big in strong Friday morning ratings returns.
Here's what Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in the 2021 NFL season opener Thursday night.
With this tweet, Julian Edelman said what everyone was thinking.
Fans say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback overruled offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in a critical moment, and they had thoughts.
Many have asked when and if the NFL will place Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on the Commissioner Exempt list. The easy answer — and the right one — is that the league won’t even consider it until it has to. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league hasn’t made a decision about [more]
Welcome back to Notre Dame Stadium, Irish fans. And Toledo fans, too, for that matter. Everyone inside the venue on Saturday got more than their money’s worth in the first full-capacity game in South Bend in nearly two years.
Oregon vs Ohio State Instant Reaction. 10 thoughts on upset win by the Ducks to crank up the season for the Pac-12.
Jalen Hurd spent his first two NFL seasons on the 49ers’ injured reserve list and he’s back on it for a third time. The 49ers announced the move on Saturday afternoon. Hurd tore his ACL last year and didn’t play in the team’s first two preseason games, but was able to play in the finale. [more]
The 2021 NFL season is underway, but there are still some notable free agents who remain unsigned. Here are the top six players on the market.
There are not a lot of positives to take away from the loss to Oregon, but we honestly assess five takeaways from this one.
The Fighting Irish, who struggled to put away Florida State in overtime in Week 1, need a late touchdown to beat the Rockets in South Bend.
Jordan Mailata picked his position because he watched the film "The Blind Side."
It's the first 2021 edition of Dalton Del Don's fantasy football sit-starts! Check out his lineup advice.
Oregon is leading Ohio State in the third quarter, and running back CJ Verdell is leading the way for the Ducks
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently said that offensive players have an obligation to protect themselves. On Thursday night, Brady did not protect himself after becoming a defensive player. Following one of the interceptions he threw against the Cowboys, Brady threw a shoulder into the chest of safety Donovan Wilson near the end of the play. [more]