Betting NFL: 2 props for 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader

We’ve reached the point in the season where your partner, roommate, friends and family are likely tired of football because if you’re like me, you’re glued to the television and box scores. Unfortunately for them, there are two NFL games tonight … and tomorrow. Fortunately for us, that’s four games to find some spots to cash.

Here are the props I like for the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader between the Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings (-6.5) at Chicago Bears.

Prop: Nick Chubb to have 2 or more touchdowns (+300)

The fate of the Browns could be in the hands of the Cleveland running back. Chubb has not scored in his last two outings but both were against the Baltimore Ravens, the best-ranked defense against the run. Now Chubb gets a Raiders defense ranked 26th in rushing yards allowed and has given up the seventh-most rushing scores, plus six receiving scores to opposing backs. The Browns will be without RB2 Kareem Hunt, TE Austin Hooper and WR Jarvis Landry.

D’Ernest Johnson could certainly see a load but now is as good a time as any to take a shot with Chubb to have himself a day.

Prop: Dalvin Cook OVER 130 rushing yards (alt line) (+165)

The Vikings running back was a monster last week against the Steelers, producing 205 rushing yards with two ground scores. The Bears aren’t quite as bad but certainly are susceptible. Although Chicago has allowed just a single 100–yard rusher this season (49ers RB Elijah Mitchell with 137 yards), the Bears allowed the Browns, Packers, and Bucs at least 135 rushing yards each. What do those teams have? A two-back system. What do the Vikings have? A one-man attack with Cook as RB2 Alexander Mattison is out on covid reserve.

This season, Cook has yet to have back-to-back games with 100+ rushing yards but he achieved that three times last season. This is a good spot for him to crush again, especially with Kirk Cousins known to struggle in prime time.