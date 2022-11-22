Betting: NFL Thanksgiving Preview
Ariel Epstein, Minty Bets, and Mark Drumheller break down their best bets for the three NFL games on Thanksgiving.
The Rams made a stunning move by waiving both Darrell Henderson Jr. and Justin Hollins on Tuesday
A trio of former #Chiefs players has been selected as modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023
The Giants had a number of changes to their practice report Tuesday. They added offensive linemen Shane Lemieux (toe) and Andrew Thomas (illness). Both missed practice after not being on the report Monday. Defensive back Dane Belton (clavicle) was a new addition as a limited participant. Receiver Richie James (knee) and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips [more]
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be enshrined next August in Canton, Ohio. Here are the 28 semifinalists including New England Patriot legends Darrelle Revis and Vince Wilfork
The Rams went deep at WR with Cooper Kupp out, while Darrell Henderson Jr. played just 4 snaps at RB
The movement — if you want to call it that — was hatched 13 months ago on couches in four living rooms in California, Utah, Arizona and Boston.
When Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday after a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, he didn’t have much time to commiserate with teammates or catch up with family members that came to see him play an NFL game in his home state for the first time. He sat down on the back of a cart outside of the visitors locker room and rode away, rubbing ...
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss his nation's World Cup opener against Canada on Wednesday night and also could be sidelined for the second match against Morocco. Lukaku, 29, hasn't appeared in a match since Oct. 29 because of a left thigh injury and hasn't played 90 minutes since Inter Milan's Serie A opener against Lecce on Aug. 13.
Dan Campbell's team is on a 3-game winning streak after a dominant 31-18 victory Sunday over the New York Giants. That's rare for the Detroit Lions.
Rory McIlroy won again on Tour this fall and picked up the DP World Tour season-long championship on Sunday.
Bill Belichick believes Marcus Jones has improved dramatically with one Patriots legend's help.
The latest buzz and rumors surrounding Mets target Kodai Senga's free agency...
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...
Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith debate hot topics as we approach the end of the coach search.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the most consistent players at their respective positions. The duo dominated again in Week 11. Let's recap the top-10 fantasy scorers.
Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua is disappointed with the NCAA's inaction after he alleged that an opponent taunted him with racial slurs during a game.
Justin Fields of the Bears apologized to his team after a Sunday loss when he didn't have to. Maybe he can tell Zach Wilson about it on Sunday.
Brandon Aiyuk had a night to remember against the Arizona Cardinals, in more ways than one.
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.