Betting: Which NFL team will win the most games this season?
Minty Bets & Jared Quay give their best bets for who will win the most & least games in the NFL.
Bakersfield teen wrestler Maliya Castillo is now an All-American.
USA TODAY's Nate Davis has the Cardinals going only 7-10 this coming season.
See where Wisconsin and other Big Ten teams are projected to play in the latest CFN Bowl Projections:
The Rams didn't like game-planning against former Seahawk Bobby Wagner, but now the linebacker is on their side and already having an impact on teammates.
Dallas police recently cleared Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph for his involvement in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man, the team website reports. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the team has not heard from the NFL about a possible suspension for Joseph. Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which fatal gunshots [more]
A peek into the Green Bay Packers most recent earnings release might explain why Walmart heir Rob Walton and his ownership group spent $4.65 billion dollars on the Denver Broncos in May.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watched his star-studded defense lead the way in winning last year's Big Ten title.
Loop Capital's Alan Gould names Comcast, Disney, Amazon.com, and possibly even Netflix as logical buyers of WWE.
PGA Tour golfer Max Homa said he is a part-time Lions fan after the team acquired Jared Goff. Homa said he is friends with the Lions quarterback, who previously played in Los Angeles.
Whether for sport or survival – or both – people have been going fishing for most of human history.
Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable in his upcoming movie, "The Last Rifleman," inspired by the true story of World War Two veteran Bernard Jordan.
NFL+ will offer certain live games with an upgrade available to the premium package.
Warriors star Klay Thompson displays brotherly love by dancing and chugging beer at Dodgers game, women make history at the Tour de France as the stage champion celebrates with strange prop, pitcher Madison Bumgarner turns Nationals vs Diamondbacks into a circus with "clown" insult and WNBA star Kelsey Plum goes full fangirl after surprise from Tom Brady.
How soon will the Irish join a conference?
Look for a run on running backs early in this season's fantasy drafts. They should rule the first two rounds, according to our preseason Top 200 rankings.
Jerry Jones was paying tribute to former Dallas Cowboys director of scouting Larry Lacewell when he used what is considered a derogatory slur.
Bad times can be good times for private equity firms that are looking for buyout targets. Here are 13 companies in the Bay Area that are rated lgood targets for such an acquisition.
Where did Saints players rank in ESPN's position-by-position top 10 polls?
Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg met Erin Alvey in Nashville, and the pair got married Saturday at her family's French estate on Saturday.
Keep an eye on these five position battles throughout #Chiefs training camp: