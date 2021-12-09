TNF props: Targeting the Steelers defense against the Vikings

Every Thursday morning, it’s the same feeling — the anticipation of Thursday night football. Prime-time games this season have been absolutely stellar. Perhaps some matchups have started out slow but the final minutes of the game have continuously delivered a thrill. Tonight should be no different as the Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) travels to Minnesota to face the Vikings in a big matchup with playoff implications.

Is Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on the hot seat? He could be with another loss. Minnesota is one game short of a wild card spot in the NFC. With a current 5-7 record, the Vikings have a winnable game against the Chicago Bears on deck but a loss tonight will drop them to 5-8 and bring uncertainty to Zimmer’s future.

Sitting at 6-5-1, the Steelers are No. 8 spot in the AFC. A win could offer a better shot to reach the playoffs, while also staying alive in the AFC North race. I like the Steelers. The props I’m eyeing lend further reasons as to why.

Prop: Greg Joseph OVER 1.5 field goals made (+100)

The Vikings kicker could see a lot of action because of this Steelers defense. When looking at defensive metrics, you can’t just look at yardage allowed. The Pittsburgh defense ranks 22nd in total yards allowed per game and 23rd in opponent yards per play. However, the strength of this unit is in the red zone.

Opposing offenses are definitely getting downfield, where the Steelers are 20th in red zone attempts allowed. Teams aren’t putting up seven points against them, though. Instead, Pittsburgh is limiting its opposition to field goals rather than giving up touchdowns. The Steelers are ranked sixth in red zone scores per game and fourth in opponent red zone scoring percentage as it relates to touchdowns. The Vikings have played seven teams ranked in the top half for limiting opponent red zone touchdowns. Of those seven games, Joseph has scored multiple field goals in five and three of those five were at home.

Prop: Cameron Heyward OVER 3.5 tackles (-105)

The focal point will be on Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt but interior DL Cameron Heyward should find opportunities to feast. This late into the season, it’s no surprise that the Vikings have needed to shuffle things around a bit on the offensive line with LT Christian Darrisaw missing another game. Entering Week 14, the Vikings had used four different starting combinations along the offensive line.

If the Vikings stick to the same combo against the Steelers as they did for the Lions, there are potential opportunities to be had for Watt and Heyward. When Zimmer was asked about the performance of the OL against Lions, his response was simply, “They did alright.” That statement does not exude confidence.

Heyward, who is third on the team in total tackles, has hit the OVER on this total in all but three games this season.