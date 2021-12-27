NFL betting: Risk it on one prop for Dolphins at Saints

I am so excited to see rookie quarterback Ian Book get the start for the New Orleans Saints. With both Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill out on COVID reserve, Book gets the opportunity to showcase his abilities. As a result of these changes, the line shifted from the Saints (-3) to now Dolphins (-3). While the focus will be on the Miami Dolphins, I’ll take a shot at the complete unknown with Book. Here’s the one prop I like for "Monday Night Football."

Prop: Ian Book OVER 25.5 rushing yards

What we know about the Saints is that they are a run-first team. What we know about Book is that he is a mobile quarterback. While at Notre Dame, Book produced nearly 500 rushing yards in his final season, averaging 41 rushing yards per game. The Dolphins have played less than a handful of mobile QBs but both Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson rushed for 35 yards or more. In the most recent matchup against the Bills, Allen rushed for 55 yards.

You have a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut late in the season against a defense that is top six in generating quarterback pressure. Siemian has always been more of a pocket passer while Hill is averaging 44 yards per game on the ground. I’ll categorize Book as more of a Hill type of quarterback over Siemian.