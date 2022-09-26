NFL betting: One quarterback prop to bet for 'Monday Night Football'

The Dallas Cowboys head to New York to face the Giants in a NFC East clash. In what’s expected to be a low-scoring affair at a near pick’em, I’m turning to the prop market for "Monday Night Football."

Prop: Daniel Jones UNDER 203.5 passing yard

The Giants QB has thrown under this total in back-to-back games to open the season. Giants OC Mike Kafka is keeping Jones in check by limiting his production in the air and instead opting for a more run-heavy offense that's currently 31st in passing and fifth in rushing.

Jones is 28th in pass attempts and 31st in deep ball attempts, having thrown just two passes beyond 20 yards.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys secondary has been pretty stout against opposing quarterbacks, limiting both the Bucs' Tom Brady and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow to 212 yards or less. What could also help keep Jones under his total is the mismatch in QB protection.

The Giants offensive line is allowing the highest pressure rate, including the highest rate on non-blitzes. Jones has been sacked eight times through two games, throwing for 50% when under pressure. Dallas LB Micah Parsons has been stellar, tied for most sacks in the league entering Week 3.

The Giants offense will continue to run RB Saquon Barkley so I'm expecting Jones to stay under his passing yards total.