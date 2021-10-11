Betting: NFL kickers can't be trusted
Minty Bets breaks down the struggle of NFL kickers in the Week 5 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.
Green Bay Packers' kicker Mason Crosby got his moment of redemption after three missed field goals.
What was good and what was bad in the #49ers' loss to the Cardinals?
Evan McPherson thought for a moment that he was the hero of a Bengals win.
Game recap and notes from the Packers and Bengals in Week 5.
The Arizona Cardinals have won offensive shootouts and defensive struggles. The Cardinals are still undefeated five games into the season for the first time since 1974 after beating the San Francisco 49ers 17-10 on Sunday. Kyler Murray threw for 239 yards, DeAndre Hopkins had a stellar touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, and the defense turned in a top-caliber performance punctuated by four crucial stops on fourth down.
Joe Judge gave numerous Giants injury updates on players like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
The Chiefs are banged up following the loss to the Bills, but the news could have been far worse.
With each passing day, Urban Meyer is showing that the head coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars is too big for him.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
Kadarius Toney was having the best game of his career on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but he then made a mistake that will be talked about more than his performance.
While Matt Nagy didn't provide any Bears injury updates on Monday, here's the latest about Justin Fields, Germain Ifedi and others.
Nick Saban's grand idea first left Trevon Diggs feeling hurt, but the Alabama coach ended up putting the future Cowboys CB on a track toward stardom.
The Alabaman refused to shake hands with the Briton after being knocked out in the 11th round in Las Vegas
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
The Steelers have to brace for life without JuJu Smith-Schuster.
With 22 days to go until the window for making 2021 trades closes, it’s impossible not to wonder whether the Browns will be looking to make a move. It wouldn’t be a move to make the team better for the playoff run. It would be a move to close the book on a chapter that, [more]
The Nebraska head coach was particularly heartbroken after this one.
Kevin Stefanski regrets running a draw to Kareem Hunt on third-and-9, a decision that set the Chargers up for the game-winning TD over the Browns.