Betting: NFL kickers can't be trusted

Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals have won offensive shootouts and defensive struggles. The Cardinals are still undefeated five games into the season for the first time since 1974 after beating the San Francisco 49ers 17-10 on Sunday. Kyler Murray threw for 239 yards, DeAndre Hopkins had a stellar touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, and the defense turned in a top-caliber performance punctuated by four crucial stops on fourth down.