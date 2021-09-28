Betting NFL futures: Comeback Player of the Year value

With three weeks done and dusted in the NFL, we are starting to build a clear picture of teams and star contributors. It’s safe to say at this point that the Dallas Cowboys are a completely different team when quarterback Dak Prescott is behind center.

Despite an incompetent coach in Mike McCarthy, Prescott has the arm abilities to wow viewers ... and voters.

Which is why, he is the bet to make right now at BetMGM to win Comeback Player of the Year at +135.

Prescott missed a majority of the 2020 season from an ankle injury which required two surgeries. He suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. The first surgery was on October 11, 2020, and the second was just a couple months later.

The big question entering the season was whether he was ready to play. Spoiler alert — Prescott is back and better than ever. Boy is he better than ever!

Why is +135 worth a grab? For one, these are the best odds on the market. Two, it makes complete sense compared to the rest of the players on the list.

Prescott through Week 3:

77.5% completion

878 passing yards

110.1 passer rating

In Monday’s matchup, Prescott put on a show early on, carving up the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense and throwing 13 of 14 for 148 yards, 10.6 yards per pass, and one touchdown. The fun thing was 10 of those 14 throws were to tight ends and running backs and only four to wide receivers. It was fun to watch.

Next, Dallas has a test against one of the best pass rushes in the Carolina Panthers but then faces a pretty manageable schedule the rest of the way, including Washington twice and the Falcons.

Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Dak Prescott +135

Joe Burrow +550

Sam Darnold +800

Jameis Winston +1000

(Full list here)

Burrow is also back from season-ending injury but he’s been less impressive, throwing seven touchdowns to four interceptions with 10 sacks. The Bengals will also face a more difficult schedule of defenses, playing the Ravens twice, Browns twice and the Chargers.

With Darnold, it’s fair to say that the Panthers defense is the stout unit, while Winston has yet to have a game where he’s thrown for more than 150 yards.

Prescott is the play.