Betting: NFL Divisional Round Saturday Best Bets

In this article:
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their best bets for Saturday's slate of Divisional Round games.

Video Transcript

MINTY BETS: On Saturday, we have two divisional round playoff games. In the AFC, the Titans host the Bengals, and the Titans are 3 and 1/2 point favorites. And in the NFC, the Packers host the 49ers. The Packers are 5 and 1/2 point favorites. I'm Minty Bets here with Pam Maldonado and Jared Quay. And we're here to give you our best bets for Saturday. Pam, let's start with you. What do you have for us?

PAMELA MALDONADO: I am backing the San Francisco 49ers plus 5 and 1/2 against the Packers. This match-up is giving me major 2020 flashbacks when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rush absolutely dominated Aaron Rodgers. In that game, Rodgers was at home and still was sacked five times and had one thrown interception and a loss. San Francisco pass rush, this year to me is exactly what Tampa Bay was last year. And even though San Francisco pass rusher defensive end Nick Bosa, he did not practice on Tuesday. That is the big question mark. He's out on concussion protocol as of now.

But if Bosa does play, I am absolutely all in. But even if he doesn't, I still trust this pass rush unit, combined 33 sacks without him. I will gladly take this San Francisco 49ers plus 5 and 1/2 against the Packers.

MINTY BETS: I actually really like that game. And I'm going to look to the total set at 47 and a half. The 49ers have one of the most solid defenses in the league. But both of these offenses can roll as well. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, they've gone over seven straight games in the postseason dating back to 2017. And this match-up between the Niners and the Packers, 3 and 1 to the over. So I got to go with the over in this game as its kind of low to me at 47 and a half. Jared, what do you have for us?

JARED QUAY: I'm staying away from that game. I'm just going to watch to enjoy. But if I'm betting, I'm taking the Cincinnati Bengals plus 3 and 1/2 against the Tennessee Titans. All right? Yes, the Titans are at home. But this is the Bengals' first time going to the divisional round since our grandparents met at a jazz bar. So with that being the case, I think a lot of the Bengals fans will be in attendance. And can you really trust the Titans? I mean this team lost to the Jets, it lost to the Texans. Do you really think they can beat the Bengals right now?

I know Derrick Henry is coming back. But the Cincinnati Bengals boast the fourth best run stop defense in the NFL. I think they can take Derrick Henry. And they may not win this game, but I don't think they lose by more than three. So with that being said, give me the points on the Bengals.

To recap our picks on Saturday, Pam has the 49ers to cover, I'm on the 49ers Packers game over, and Jared has the Bengals to cover.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

