Betting: NFL Divisional Round Saturday Tasty Teaser

MINTY BETS: This Saturday, we begin the NFL divisional round with two games. Starting with the Jaguars at Chiefs and then the Giants at Eagles. I'm Minty Betts here with Mark Drumheller. And we're here to give you our tasty teaser where we pick a two-leg, six-point teaser for you guys.

I'm going to start first because I think I have the tougher of the two games here, the Jaguars at Chiefs. Chiefs, minus-8 and 1/2 and the total is 53. First of all, I want nothing to do with the spread here because I can see this either being a massive blowout or like a 1-point game. So I'm staying away from the spread here because I can't get a good read on this Jacksonville team.

But I do know that neither of these teams are "cream of the crop" defensively and both of these teams can score. So I'm gonna tease down the total from 53 to 47.

Mark, you've got the Giants at Eagles here. We're seeing Philly minus-7 and 1/2 and total at 48. How are you teasing this game?

MARK DRUMHELLER: Yeah, Minty, I absolutely love teasing the Eagles down to 1 and 1/2 points in this spot. You know, while everybody's focusing on the quarterbacks-- Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones-- I think they're forgetting how much of a massive advantage the Eagles have in the trenches in this game.

This isn't the Minnesota defense the Giants are facing. The Eagles lead the NFL with 70 sacks on the season, which is 15 more than the second-highest team. Back in week 14, when these two teams played, the Eagles sacked Giants quarterback seven times and held Saquon Barkley to only 28 rushing yards. On the other side of the ball, Miles Sanders ran all over the place for 144-yards and 2 touchdowns.

So the way to beat this Philadelphia Eagles team, I feel like you have to get a lead and play keep away from their offense. And I don't think the Giants can do either here. In the two games where the Eagles and Giants played, the Eagles outscored them 40 to 7 in the first half. Teasing Philadelphia sounds almost too good to be true but I'm gonna take a shot here and play the Eagles minus-1 and 1/2 on the teaser.

MINTY BETS: To recap our Saturday Tasty Teaser, I'm teasing the Jags-Chiefs total down to 47. And Mark is teasing the Eagles down to minus-1 and 1/2.

