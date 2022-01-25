Betting: Should the NFL change their overtime rules?
Minty Bets explores the NFL's overtime rules and if they should be changed or not.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the overtime rules in the National Football League. More specifically, should the OT rules be adjusted for the playoffs? It was tough to see Buffalo’s Josh Allen not get a chance to touch the ball in overtime after playing such an incredible game. How can you make the OT rules better? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Matthew Judon went against the grain following the Bills-Chiefs game on Sunday night.
Bettors think Joe Burrow and the Bengals can do what only the 2018 Patriots have done — beat Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs twice in the same season.
“To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses.”
There’s an important P.S. to Sunday night’s epic game between the Bills and Chiefs. After Buffalo took a 36-33 lead and before the road team allowed Kansas City to get into field-goal range after only two plays, the Bills opted to kick the ball into the end zone. That gave Patrick Mahomes the ball at [more]
Kansas City was somehow able to go 44 yards in 10 seconds setting up a 49-yard field goal by Harrison Butker as time expired to send the Bills and Chiefs to overtime.
Here is what the pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game.
Earlier this week Brady said that he gets away with "talking smack to the refs when I don't think I get the right call.” Sunday, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller hit Brady in the helmet, and nothing was called. Brady was demonstrative in arguing the non-call, and the flag was thrown.
The Chiefs lost the AFC Championship Game after the 2018 season in a similar way the Bills lost on Sunday in overtime
After “Wide Right" and “Music City Miracle," the Buffalo Bills begin the offseason adding a new entry into their history of playoff heartbreak: “13 Seconds.” Instead came a stunning 42-36 overtime loss at Kansas City in a divisional playoff game on Sunday. While some on Buffalo's sideline were spotted laughing after Josh Allen completed his fourth touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis — an NFL playoff record — to go ahead 36-33 with 13 seconds remaining, the quarterback sat in stone-faced silence knowing the game was far from over.
The Chiefs' coaching staff made all the right moves in Sunday's thriller against the Bills ... but come on, NFL. The overtime rules gotta go.
