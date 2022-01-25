Betting: Should the NFL change their overtime rules?

Reuters Videos

Tonga is struggling to deal with both ash and the psychological fallout of last week's volcanic eruption and tsunami.The Red Cross said it was providing not only tents, food, water and toilets to 173 households on Tonga's main island, but also comfort.Aid workers and residents said families have stopped children playing outside due to the ash.The vice president of Tonga Red Cross, Drew Havea, said they were looking to send a boat with drinking water to the outer islands as soon as possible."Some (people from Tonga's outer islands) has been evacuated to Nuku'alofa, and they've been relocated with their families. But there are others who have nothing but don't want to leave the islands, which is quite sad from our perspective."He also said the psychological impact of waves rushing through and destroying villages will affect people for some time.John and Marian Tukuafu are still assessing the damage to the beach resort they own.They say the rush to find higher ground was a traumatic shock."Really, nobody knew that there was wave coming. In every household that was on the road we just shouted, tsunami, tsunami. Get to higher ground... We just thank God that, He led us. Even though the siren didn't work, but sent us as a siren to our village. To inform people on the road. They were even just standing in the corner stores, just buying and you know. We're thank God we're still here."Tonga's government said drinking water was the priority in the next couple of weeks, and a national emergency team had already distributed 60,000 liters of water to residents.