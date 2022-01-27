Betting: NFL Championship Sunday Tasty Teaser

Minty Bets, Jared Quay, and Ariel Epstein break down their top teasers for NFL Championship Sunday.

Video Transcript

MINTY BETS: I'm Minty Bets here with Ariel Epstein and Jared Quay, and we're here to give you our tasty teasers for Championship Sunday. In the AFC, we've got the Bengals at Chiefs. Chiefs minus 7 and 1/2, and the total is 54 and 1/2. In the NFC, we've got the 49ers at Rams. Rams minus 3 and 1/2, total of 45 and 1/2. Ariel, what is your two-team teaser?

ARIEL EPSTEIN: My two team teaser is taking both of these games, getting those numbers through the key ones of 3 and 7. For the 49ers, I get them through that number of 3 and 7 by getting them a plus 9 and 1/2. And for the Chiefs, I'm bringing them down from that minus 7 and 1/2 down to minus 1 and 1/2. The Chiefs are 9 and 2 straight up this year when they're playing at home, and they've been favored in all of their home games. Even though Joe Burrow and the Bengals have a chance at covering a 7 and 1/2 point spread, I don't see them winning the game at Arrowhead.

The Chiefs have the experience and the better offensive line. They're gonna look at the Bengals this week and laugh. Because now this year, the Bengals are the one with the offensive line issues like the Chiefs had last year, which robbed them of a Super Bowl.

On the other side, I like the 49ers at plus 9 and 1/2. It scares me a bit because I like the Rams to win the game and even cover this minus 3. I just can't tease a number through zero. Getting the Rams from minus 3 to a plus 3 is just not smart betting. The best way to bet it is to get the 49ers at plus 9 and 1/2. The Niners have been 3 and 1 against the spread this year and straight up when they're a road underdog. I'll just say that the 49ers can keep this within 10. Just hopefully I can get that Rams minus 3 bet out there too.

MINTY BETS: Alrighty. Jared, what is your two-team teaser?

JARED QUAY: I'm not picking one. Nope, I'm joking.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: It feels like a trap.

JARED QUAY: No, teasers are-- if you must better teaser, please bet a teaser, but I think you should take them straight up. But for that being the case, I love what Ariel just said. I think that the Chiefs at home in a game where they're very comfortable-- they've been in this AFC Championship three times now-- I think they should beat a Bengals team that's never gotten this far in how many years, longer than any of us have been alive. And with that being the case, I think Pat Mahomes and company should win, so I'll take them minus 1 and 1/2. I actually think they might win 7 and 1/2. It's such a high number, though, so I can see why you wouldn't want to bet it.

On the other side, I actually like the 49ers moneyline. But if we're moving 6 points, it feels better to be able to relax and watch the game without any worries. So taking them at plus 9 and 1/2. And just for two teams that know each other in and out, I couldn't see that game being a blowout on either side. So with that being said, I'm gonna take the Niners plus 9 and 1/2, and I'm gonna take the Chiefs minus 1 and 1/2 and steal candy from babies.

MINTY BETS: Alrighty, well, I'm a little upset that you guys are on the same exact teaser, so I'm gonna go a little differently here and I'm gonna look to the total. I'm teasing both of these totals down. So in the Bengals-Chiefs game from 54 and 1/2 to 48 and 1/2, and in the Niners-Rams game from 45 and 1/2 to 39 and 1/2. Now in the AFC matchup, I mean, this is a pretty high total, but both of these offenses are top seven in scoring and both of these teams have a poor passing defense. So I like 48 and 1/2 a lot more than 54 and 1/2, and I'm gonna take the word for that.

In the 49ers-Rams game, I'm expecting a slow start because both of these teams like to score the most points in the second half here. So 39 and 1/2 over? Oh yeah, I'm taking that all day. To recap our picks, Ariel and Jared are teasing the Chiefs down and the Niners up, and I'm teasing both these totals down.

