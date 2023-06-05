Betting: NFC West Futures

Frank Schwab gives his best futures bets for the NFC West in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Video Transcript

FRANK SCHWAB: I'm Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports here to share with you my best future bets for the NFC West this season. Going to start at the top. But I'm not taking the San Francisco 49ers to win the division. They're minus 175 but we're ignoring, we don't know who their quarterback is really going to be.

Those questions lead me to the Seattle Seahawks plus 275 to win this division. I'm also taking the Seahawks over 8 and 1/2 wins and yes to make the playoffs at even money. I just like what the Seahawks have done on offense. And they have improved the defense as well.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The defense was not very good last year. I think that's going to make strides. The offense is going to be top notch. They have great skill position players. Offensive line should be better. I think Geno has proven himself to be at least an above average quarterback in the NFL. So give me the Seahawks, a playoff team last year, to take the next step forward and win this division, upsetting the San Francisco 49ers.

Moving on, I'm going to take Cooper Kupp to win comeback player of the year at 25 to 1 odds. It could be smart to play a couple of bets in this market because longshots can win. And if you think about Kupp, I really think he's a great candidate. He missed the end of last season with an ankle injury, but he should be healed by the season opener.

We know the Rams are going to throw him the ball a ton. Matthew Stafford loves him. Sean McVay loves drawing up plays for Cooper Kupp. The stats are going to be there. Kupp was absolutely unbelievable before that injury last year, and he picks up right where he left off at a 25 to 1 good candidate to win comeback player of the year this year.

And last, definitely last, the Arizona Cardinals, their win total's only 4 and 1/2. But I got to take the under. I have no faith in this Cardinals team. Kyler Murray is probably going to miss the beginning of the season with a knee injury. They already got rid of DeAndre Hopkins. There's just not a lot of talent for first year coach Jonathan Gannon.

I think the Cardinals finish with the worst record in the NFL. I can't get them to five wins. So even at 4 and 1/2 is the over-under, I'm going to take the under on the Cardinals this year.

