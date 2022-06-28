Betting: NFC Divisional Sleepers
Ariel Epstein, Minty Bets & Jared Quay give their picks for best value for a non-favorite to win their division in the NFC for the 2022 NFL season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome four coaching assistants for training camp this year
The former light heavyweight champion has not fought since February 2020 but is targeting a long-awaited move up to heavyweight
The US Senior Open champion thinks there is only room for the PGA and one other tour in the world game.
Baker Mayfield believes he and the Cleveland Browns are both ready to move on.
Joe Burrow used his platform to make his stance clear.
How many top quarterback prospects will land in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL draft?
At least three Vikings rookies could make significant contributions right out of the gates.
Running back Melvin Gordon returned to the Broncos this offseason, but it is shaping up to be a much different offense than the one he played in last year. The acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson has led to thoughts of a much improved passing game in Denver, but Gordon doesn’t think that will be the [more]
Sam Howell has never been a backup before. That'll change during his rookie season in Washington.
John Lynch spoke about what he learned from the Patriots.
Fourth of July celebrations will be held throughout the weekend in Las Cruces, and the southern part of the state.
‘Devin Booker is crying somewhere rn’, one user quipped
The married pair are bringing their series of quirky cover songs to live stages next year. Robert Fripp and Toyah Are Taking “Sunday Lunch” on the Road for a 2023 Tour Spencer Kaufman
Come on Barbie, let's go party...I mean rollerblade! Which is exactly what co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling did on set of the upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie on Monday. The pair were spotted in Venice, Calif. bringing the iconic Mattel doll characters to life as they were twinning in bright neon outfits and rocking rollerblades while smiling and shooting scenes by the beach. These snaps are the latest glimpse into the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film, set for release July 2023.
Minty Bets is already placing her bets for the upcoming season and she has a few in the NFC West that she’s categorizing as “free money”. Listen to find out where the smart bets are (for the Rams, against the Seahawks).
Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman will get a chance to play before their home fans as the trio was selected as reserves for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 10 in Chicago. The Sky stars will join Candace Parker, who was voted in as a starter to the game last week. Other reserve guards picked Tuesday included Washington's Ariel Atkins, Phoenix's Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle's Jewell Loyd and Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale.
Sir Bradley Wiggins believes Ineos Grenadiers should throw their full support behind Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France, though conceded it is unlikely his former team-mate can win a second yellow jersey.
After Warner Bros. debuted the first looks of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming...
The Seahawks are going to try to win a different way in 2022.
Track and field star Chari Hawkins is on The Rush chatting with Jared about her favorite and least favorite Heptathlon events, the brilliance of record-breaking hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, how torn ligaments and a broken foot made her a better runner and her hopes to represent the U.S. at World Championships. Plus, Chari will soon unveil the mental strength program “30 Days with Chari,” where she aims to help users accelerate their mental and physical toughness.