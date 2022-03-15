Betting: NCAA Tournament Rapid Fire Picks

Associated Press

Keegan Murray has given Iowa a first-team Associated Press All-American for the third straight year, and Kofi Cockburn has made it two in a row for Illinois — not bad for a couple programs that haven't had a whole lot of them. The Fighting Illini never had a first-team pick until Ayo Dosunmu made it last season when Cockburn was voted to the second team. Throw in Wisconsin's Johnny Davis and the Big Ten was well represented Tuesday on the AP's first team, which also included Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe — this year's player of the year favorite — and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.