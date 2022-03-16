Betting: NCAA Tournament 1st Round Best Bets
Frank Schwab joins Ariel Epstein to break down his best bets for the 1st round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
If you're convinced your title pick is going to win, you're in line to make some money by betting on your team throughout the tournament.
Which head coaches have historically performed well against the spread in the NCAA tournament?
Providence vs South Dakota State prediction, NCAA Tournament First Round game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win on Thursday
Indiana coach Mike Woodson talked about the NCAA Tournament as a goal during the course of the 2021-22 season.
If you seriously want to win an NCAA Tournament bracket pool, put aside your fandom and do some research on teams' recent play.
Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago prediction, NCAA Tournament First Round game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win on Friday.
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top-seeded Kansas.
Memphis vs Boise State prediction, NCAA Tournament First Round game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win on Thursday
UConn vs New Mexico State prediction, NCAA Tournament First Round game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win on Thursday
March Madness is here and now everyone seeks the NCAA Tournament upset picks to take in their NCAA Tournament bracket. These are our experts' picks.
We're all going to pick upsets to happen, but which upsets?
Do you like Dickie V's picks?
Every college basketball team aims to peak in time for the NCAA tournament, but some aren't so fortunate due to injuries or disrupted team chemistry.
The three players at the top of the draft — Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero — are all either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, so the path is set to potentially see each prospect play a few times.
Keegan Murray has given Iowa a first-team Associated Press All-American for the third straight year, and Kofi Cockburn has made it two in a row for Illinois — not bad for a couple programs that haven't had a whole lot of them. The Fighting Illini never had a first-team pick until Ayo Dosunmu made it last season when Cockburn was voted to the second team. Throw in Wisconsin's Johnny Davis and the Big Ten was well represented Tuesday on the AP's first team, which also included Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe — this year's player of the year favorite — and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.
The complete women's March Madness bracket
